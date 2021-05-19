La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Musician Spotlight: JoFran Bendix
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City assistant police chief's son charged with theft of handgun
- New Oaxacan restaurant planned for historic building in downtown Michigan City
- Michigan City man arrested on warrant for pointing a weapon
- Scammers scare victims with fake IP addresses
- La Porte County Health Officer: Taking away health department authority is 'dangerous move'
- La Porte County mask mandate now an advisory as commissioners discuss issue
- Law enforcement, Michigan City residents come together to seek solutions to gun violence
- No mask mandate in La Porte, but City Hall will still require masks
- Daniel Tompkins Jr.
- Northwest Health-La Porte doctor encourages healthy loss of 'pandemic pounds'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Multiple gunshots fired in broad daylight incidents less than an hour apart in downtown Michigan City (1)
- Rev. Canon Michelle Walker welcomed as first female priest at St. Paul's Episcopal in La Porte (1)
- He survived World War II, but wouldn't want to live without wife of 75 years (1)
- Demolition planned for former Don George building in La Porte prior to sale of property (1)
- Principal and coach: Anderson takes over South Central girls basketball (1)
Recent Comments
-
leighmarciam@gmail.com said:
Congratulations to Mother Michelle. I'm so glad she is with us in La Porte and at St. Paul's.
-
scbaseball219 said:
Great Coach!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.