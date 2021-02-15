La PORTE — By Monday afternoon, 3-5 inches of snow – more in some areas – had fallen across La Porte County, and that was just the start of what was expected.
Just after noon Monday, the National Weather Service upgraded a Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning in the county. All of Indiana was included in that warning as one of the largest storms in years smacked the central United States from Canada to southern Texas.
Another 5-8 inches of snow was expected to fall overnight into Tuesday morning before it wrapped up, and gusty winds and frigid temperatures were continuing to make travel hazardous.
In La Porte, Mayor Tom Dermody put the city under a Snow Emergency through 7 p.m. Tuesday, meaning vehicle parking is restricted on city streets to the sides with odd-numbered property addresses.
Any vehicle parked in violation may be towed away and stored at the owner’s expense; and the La Porte Police Department is authorized to employ towing and storage services to the account of the owners of the vehicles, Dermody’s proclamation said.
In Michigan City, Mayor Duane Parry’s issued a “Snow Removal Condition” proclamation on Friday, which remains in effect until further notice.
That means no vehicles can park on streets designated by signs as “Snow Routes” and parking is prohibited on all streets on alternate days on the side of the street where the address (odd or even) corresponds to the date (odd or even).
Violators will be subjected to towing. Residents are urged to use city lots, and call Central Services at 219-873-1500 for more information.
La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Brillson Matias also urged residents to keep vehicles off county roadways to allow for plowing in county neighborhoods and subdivisions.
Most La Porte County schools had been off Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday, though New Prairie United Schools, which had been scheduled to attend classes, were switched to an eLearning Day.
Ivy Tech and Purdue University Northwest closed all buildings in Michigan City, La Porte and Westville and made all classes virtual as well.
The South Shore Line has extended busing between South Bend and Michigan City’s Carroll Avenue station through at least Wednesday morning. And La Porte County Meals on Wheels did not deliver on Monday, reminding clients to use their “Blizzard Boxes.”
The National Weather Service said the snow would taper off Tuesday morning, but anyone traveling Tuesday should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency.
Things won’t be getting better for much of this week, according to the Weather Service.
Tuesday was expected to be cloudy and cold with a high near 17 and wind chills to 5-below. There is also a 30 percent chance of snow Tuesday night, with a low around 1 and winds chills to 5-below.
Wednesday’s high is expected to be around 20 as the winds abate, and Wednesday night will see a low of 12 with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Thursday has a 40 percent chance of snow with a high near 23, and an overnight low of 14. Friday and Saturday will see highs around 20 with lows in the mid-teens.
Temperatures are not expected to reach or exceed the freezing mark until Sunday.
