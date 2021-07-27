The Market will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County, which will receive a share of the proceeds to help its programs, which serve local youth. Guests are also asked to bring in donations of school and art supplies.
Shoppers visit one of the vendors at one of The Collective’s Artisan Markets, which benefoit local non-profits. The next Market will be Saturday in Fox Park during the inaugural LakeFest in La Porte.
Photos provided
