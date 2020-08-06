INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents who have struggled to pay rent or utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic have one more week before state protections against evictions and utility shutoffs end.
The governor will allow the moratorium to end, despite a recent analysis that found more than 40 percent of Indiana renters are unable to pay their rent.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he intends to allow the rental property eviction moratorium and ban on disconnecting utility services, including Internet access, to expire Aug. 14.
The decision came after Congress failed to extend the $600 per week supplemental unemployment insurance payment that went to many of the 11.2 percent of Hoosiers currently out of work.
Holcomb said Hoosiers behind on bills should immediately contact their landlords or utilities to work out payment plans, or reach out to state agencies for assistance.
“We do have programs, and funding and resources to help residents who are in need and who qualify for funding,” the governor said. “I want that to be crystal clear that if you are in need, we are here.”
He said the state is adding another $15 million to the $25 million already available to tenants through the Rental Assistance Portal or by calling 317-800-6000. More than 24,000 Indiana renters have applied for the financial assistance paid directly to landlords.
Statewide, an estimated 44 percent of rental households are unable to pay rent and are at risk of eviction, according to an analysis by investment banking company Stout Risius Ross, LLC.
The state court system is also launching a free settlement facilitation program to help landlords and tenants negotiate payment agreements before a neutral third party, instead of using the eviction process.
Residents who need utility payment assistance have fewer options, since the application deadline for the 2020 Energy Assistance Program was July 31 and applications for the 2021 program won’t be available until September, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority said.
State officials recommend people who are about to lose utility services call 211 to potentially be connected to local social services agencies.
NIPSCO said in a statement that customers have several options if facing financial hardships.
“With the statewide moratorium on disconnecting electric and natural gas service during the COVID-19 pandemic scheduled to end Aug. 14, NIPSCO is committed to assisting and providing its most flexible payment plan options to help those in need,” the statement said.
NIPSCO voluntarily suspended late payment charges and shutoffs in early March, prior to the moratorium.
And although the number of customers behind on bills is less than last year at this same time, the amount owed by some customers has accumulated and many still need help, according to Nick Meyer, vice president of communications and external affairs.
“For those who may still be facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 or other reasons, assistance is available now and after the moratorium, to help them manage their energy bills,” he said.
“Our goal is to ensure our customers continue having safe, reliable energy after the moratorium lifts and we intend to offer our most flexible payment options suitable for our customers’ individual financial situations.”
He said available options include:
Payment Agreements: NIPSCO has expanded its flexible payment arrangements to allow customers to spread their past due balance over six months by paying a portion of their past due balance, plus current charges incurred. Visit NIPSCO.com/paymentplans.
Partial Payment Plans: NIPSCO offers payment plans that help customers make smaller, more manageable payments now to make it easier to bring accounts current in the future. Visit MyAccount.NIPSCO.com to review available plans or call 800-464-7726 to discuss options.
Local, State and Federal Assistance: Customers that have been directly impacted by COVID-19-related job loss or hardship can visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance to find additional resources.
For more information on options and assistance, visit NIPSCO.com/Payment Assistance.
The governor also said he had no plans to expand mail-in absentee balloting for the November election.
After two former lieutenant governors called for Holcomb to expand mail-in voting as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Holcomb maintained in-person voting is safe.
“Folks need to understand that it is safe to vote,” he said. “There are a lot of people out and about ... they’re doing it safely, and we can vote safely in person, as well.”
Holcomb denied that pressure from President Trump or concerns about voter fraud are holding him back from expanding voting options.
Instead, he said, before deciding otherwise, he wants to make sure local election offices can handle the increased volume of mail-in ballots they would receive, and that election results would not be delayed if all Hoosiers are given the option to vote by mail.
He also said he’s waiting for a federal judge to issue an opinion on a lawsuit filed in April, which argues that the state’s election law allowing some – but not all – registered voters to vote by mail violates the Constitution.
He said he anticipates the decision to come around Labor Day.
