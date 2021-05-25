Kimberly and James Van Der Beek attend a screening of “Skin” in Hollywood on July 11, 2019. The couple is urging blood donations after Kimberly Van Der Beek required blood after two failed pregnancies.
AP / Invision photo by Willy Sanjuan
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross, actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have joined together to urge all who are healthy to make this a “summer full of life” for patients by donating blood or platelets.
“As the nation transitions to a new, hopeful phase of this devastating pandemic and people begin to return to some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer,” organization spokesman LaMar Holliday said.
