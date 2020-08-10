La PORTE — The city of La Porte's planned kick-off of its new outdoor events center is being pushed back amid rising cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.
In a statement Monday, city officials announced that they were postponing the first Friday Night Live @ La Stitch event, which was scheduled to take place on Monroe Street downtown this Friday.
With the rate of coronavirus infections continuing to rise, however — including four straight days of new positive cases topping 1,000 — city director of Community Development and Planning Tom Casey said officials do not feel it is safe to launch the event at this time.
"We put this event together to give residents a safe place to support local restaurants, enjoy our downtown and feel a sense of community despite the ongoing pandemic," Casey said in the statement.
"However, between the spike in coronavirus cases and the incredible amount of interest we've seen from residents, we have made the tough decision to postpone the event to a later date."
Mayor Tom Dermody said the city is instead hoping to host the event on Friday, Oct. 16.
"While we are sad to postpone our first-ever event at La Stitch, I am thrilled to see all the interest we've had from residents over the last several weeks," Dermody said in the statement.
"Our team has been working hard to come up with fun and creative ideas for our residents despite the coronavirus, and this event was one of their many great ideas. When it is safer to have it, I have no doubt that it will be a success!"
The function — created to provide more outdoor dining space downtown amid the pandemic — was to serve as the official launch of the La Stitch event space, located on a stretch of Monroe between Lincoln Way and State Street.
Officials had planned to close the street off to traffic, setting up outdoor seating where families could gather to listen to live music. The city also planned to post the numbers of local restaurants, encouraging guests to order a takeout meal they could enjoy at the event.
Illuminated at night by a set of decorative lights the city recently hung over the area, La Stitch brings a cool, unique vibe to downtown, said Casey, who spearheaded the space's creation.
The name refers to the fact that Monroe Street serves as the "stitch" between downtown La Porte and the rapidly developing Clear Lake and NewPorte Landing areas, Casey said.
Also, city officials are hoping the event area will "stitch" the city's different neighborhoods together, serving as a single gathering spot for residents and visitors across all ages and income levels, he said.
Located near a wide variety of restaurants — offering everything from Mexican to Asian to Italian cuisine — the space also unites downtown's food scene, Casey said.
In addition to monthly events during the summer and fall, intended to draw business to downtown restaurants, the city hopes to host other regular functions at La Stitch moving forward, Casey said.
The area can also help enhance the city's weekly Farmers Market, which takes place at the adjacent public parking lot at Monroe and Lincoln Way.
Though the official launch may be postponed, many La Porteans have already been enjoying the new atmosphere La Stitch has brought to downtown. Many residents, in particular, have started taking photos underneath the lighted streetscape, posting them on Instagram and other social media sites, Casey said.
Anticipation was high for Friday's launch, as well, with more than 550 people expressing interest in attending on the event's Facebook page.
For more information on the event or updates on the postponement, follow the City of La Porte Facebook page.
