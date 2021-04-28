INDIANAPOLIS — The counties near Indiana’s border with Michigan, including La Porte County, are showing persistent risk of coronavirus spread, and state health officials say they’re trying to turn around declining vaccination rates.
The proximity to Michigan is a concern because that state has become the national hotspot for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
The ongoing risk in northern counties comes as Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-February and the rate of people receiving vaccine shots has dropped by about a third over the past couple weeks.
“Just because you’re in a part of Indiana that doesn’t border Michigan, I wouldn’t think that you’re in the clear,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state health department’s chief medical officer.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s weekly tracking map updated Wednesday showed four of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan with the second highest orange risk, including La Porte, Elkhart, Steuben and LaGrange.
Two other nearby counties, DeKalb and Whitley, also have orange ratings, while only one other county in the state, Jefferson in southern Indiana, was in orange this week.
Most of Northwest Indiana, including Porter, Lake, St. Joseph, Starke, Marshall, Jasper and Newton counties are in the second-safest yellow category.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level since mid-February following a weeks-long general upward trend that began in late March.
The latest COVID-19 tracking update showed Indiana hospitals were treating 955 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Monday, the highest level since they had 966 on Feb. 17.
Hospitalizations had dropped below 600 for several days in middle to late March, reaching a recent low of 548 patients on March 21. But those hospitalizations have since increased about 74 percent.
And while one-third of Indiana residents 16 and older have now been fully vaccinated, according to state health officials, the average number of people receiving shots has declined from almost 56,000 a day in mid-April to 38,000.
Weaver said the health department is increasing outreach and promotion of vaccine availability, especially in rural areas and to minority groups. That includes cellphone alerts sent in the past week about mass vaccination clinics in Gary and Indianapolis that she said increased the number of people who show up.
To the north, Michigan recorded a highest-in-the-nation 91,000 new cases over the last two weeks. That is more than California and Texas combined in the same period.
Doctors, medical professionals and public health officials point to a number of factors that explain how the situation has gotten so bad.
More contagious variants, especially the mutation first discovered in Britain, have taken root in Michigan with greater prevalence than other states.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said she was worried about increased risk from the variants.
“COVID is still here and it is not going away anytime soon,” she said. “Please stay vigilant, please don’t let your guard down.”
Another factor in Michigan, some doctors say, is that residents have emerged from harsh, lengthy restrictions on dining and crowd sizes, and abandoned mask wearing and social distancing, especially in rural parts of the state that had largely avoided severe outbreaks.
Beaumont Health, a major hospital system in Michigan, recently warned that its hospitals hit critical capacity levels. COVID-19 patient numbers across the eight-hospital system jumped from 128 on Feb. 28 to more than 800.
Dr. Mark Hamed, medical director in the emergency department at McKenzie Hospital in Sandusky, and for several counties in the state’s northern region, said the area was spared from rampant COVID-19 last year and that may have created a false sense of security.
“Businesses weren’t really enforcing mask-wearing,” and many people in the region shunned them anyway, he said.
Vaccine hesitancy has also been an issue in Michigan.
Now, with variants spreading and many people still unvaccinated, the area “is being hit pretty hard,’’ Hamed said. “Our ER is absolutely swamped beyond belief.”
“Frankly, we have a lot of folks in the community that are just done with the pandemic,” said Dr. Paul Bozyk, assistant chief of critical care and pulmonary medicine at Beaumont Royal Oak.
“It’s hard to be in social isolation for 13 months. Nobody wants that. That’s not good for the psychological health. But as a medical practitioner treating COVID I would tell everyone to stay home until we get herd immunity.”
When vaccinations began it felt like “there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Toni Schmittling, a nurse anesthetist at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit. “Then, what happens to Michigan – we’re like highest in the nation. What are we doing? What’s happening in Michigan? I wish I had the answers for that.”
Bozyk added, “A year ago, the phrase was tsunami. It was chaotic. People were overwhelmed with what they were seeing: Death and dying. This year, it’s more of a slow, rising flood. No big surge of patients, but we keep getting more each day. We’re full.”
