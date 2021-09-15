MICHIGAN CITY — It’s homecoming week at Michigan City High School, with a bevy of activities prior to Friday night’s game with Merrillville, including the return of the traditional homecoming queen contest. Class Olympics and Spirit Week are being conducted this week at the school. The Homecoming Parade will step off at 6 p.m. Friday and proceed from Ripley Street south on Franklin Street to Ames Field. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Ames Field, and tickets are available at the MCHS Athletic Dept. or at the gate. Last year, due to COVID-19, the crowning of the queen was in the spring. But as is tradition, the queen will be crowned from among 15 contestants at halftime. Candidates include: Charlotte Bartlett, the daughter of Kendra and Jeff Bartlett, is representing Alpha Yearbook, and will be escorted by Ryan Cuma. While at MCHS, Charlotte has been a part of Alpha Yearbook, volleyball, track, Steering Committee, Rho Kappa, Student Council, National Honor Society and Foreign Language Honor Society. She plans on attending Indiana University and would like to major in Business/Communications. Her favorite memory at MCHS is playing volleyball and attending dances. Her advice to underclassmen: “Have fun and enjoy high school while it lasts.” Cheyenne Stepanovich, representing Anime Club, is the daughter of Dana Stepanovich, Jason Kissman and Tracy Pilipiak; and will be escorted by Andrew Ramirez. At MCHS, she has been a part of Anime Club, National Honor Society, Art Club and D&D Club. She plans to attend Indiana University and major in Art Education. Her favorite memory is when she and her friends would roll the dice for D&D Club meetings. Her advice to underclassmen: “Don’t put your passions on the back burner.” Amelia Moss, representing ASL Club, is the daughter of Shannon and Angie Moss, and will be escorted by Elona Hachem. She has been a part of ASL Club, Marching Band, track & field, theater, Pep Band, Jazz Band, Art Club, Steering Committee and Student Council. She is undecided about college but is planning to major in Arts, Entertainment and Media Management. Her favorite memory is having a dance battle with Marvin Gooch. Her advice to underclassmen: “Participate! It will be over before you know it.” Sarah Weber, representing French Club, is the daughter of Michael and Rose Weber, and will be escorted by Luke Poulin. She has been a part of French Club, Steering Committee, and Environthon. She plans to attend Indiana University and major in Film/Social Media Marketing. Her favorite memory is diving, and attending prom. Her advice to underclassmen: “Live in the moment; take advantage of your high school experience!” Kera Cannan, representing German Club, is the daughter of Donnie and Terri Cannan, and will be escorted by Christian McDaniel. She has been a part of German Club, HOSA, National Honor Society, and Helping Hands Club. She plans on attending Indiana University to major in Biology. Her favorite memory is traveling to semi-state her freshman year with the cheer team. Her advice to underclassmen: “Get involved and stay involved!! You’ll regret it if you don’t.” Kate Attar, representing Helping Hands Club, is the daughter of Craig Attar and Erika Hutton, and will be escorted by Keara Best. She has been a part of Helping Hands Club, German Club, yearbook, Student Council, choir, Peer Tutoring, and freshman cheerleading. She plans on attending Northern Michigan University and major in Media Production and Humanities. Her favorite memory is getting ready for school dances with her friends. Her advice to underclassmen: “Go out of your comfort zone and create memories with your class.” Allison Wilson, representing Japanese Club, is the daughter of Amber Ulam and Rodney Hawkins, and will be escorted by Owen Hill. She has been a part of Japanese Club, choir, National Honor Society, KPop Club, Helping Hands Club and Science Club. She plans on attending Notre Dame or St. Mary’s, and major in Veterinary Science. Her favorite memory is going to the Art Institute of Chicago on a field trip. Her advice to the underclassmen: “Please do your homework and take a foreign language; it is worth it.” Madison Pahssen, representing National Honor Society, is the daughter of John and Christina Pahssen, and will be escorted by Kaeli Mrozinski. She has been a part of National Honor Society, Student Council, Steering Committee, KPop Club, Helping Hands Club and volleyball. She plans on attending Northwestern and majoring in Communication Sciences. Her favorite memory is having fun with everyone at dances and meeting amazing people through volleyball and other clubs. Her advice to underclassmen: “Enjoy high school while you can and always be kind to those around you.” Taylor Skibinski, representing RHO KAPPA Club, is the daughter of John and Becky Skibinski, and will be escorted by Gavin Kaletha. She has been a part of RHO KAPPA, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Steering Committee, Foreign Language Honor Society, and girls golf. She plans to attend Valparaiso University and major in Biology. Her favorite memory is winning Golf Sectionals her freshman year and being named a sectional medalist. Her advice to underclassmen: “Have fun and make the most of your 4 years.” Brooklyn Fugate, representing Robotics Club, is the daughter of Abby Fugate and Bryan Fugate, and will be escorted by Riley Steinhiser. She has been a part of Robotics Club, Science Club, Steering Committee, Japanese Club, Spanish Club, Drama Club, Quizbowl, National Honor Society and RHO KAPPA. She plans to attend either Purdue or the University of Chicago and major in Biomedical Engineering. Her favorite memory is going to IED on Tuesdays as the only in-person class at the start of her Junior year. Her advice to underclassmen: “Start planning your class schedules for your Junior and Senior years now.” Valeria Saavedra, representing Spanish Club, is the daughter of Adriana and Jose Saavedra, and will be escorted by Emma Heitmann. She has been involved in German Club, Foreign Language Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, National Honor Society, Steering Committee, class secretary, History Club, Student Council, Early College Club, Helping Hands Club, soccer (captain) and swimming. She would like to attend Iowa or Michigan State, and major in Business. Her favorite memories are all of the soccer games and participating in school. Her advice for underclassmen: “Work hard and be involved, it pays off.” Jaden Smallwood, representing Senior Steering Committee, is the daughter of Camille Merriweather, and will be escorted by Jareon Gee. She has been a part of Steering Committee, Student Council, Spanish Club and Early College Club. She plans on attending Clark Atlanta University and majoring in Dermatology. Her favorite memory was the pep rally her sophomore year. Her advice to underclassmen: “Stay focused, ask questions, get involved, but most of all have fun.” Alyssa Shaia, representing Student Council, is the daughter of Sean and Charlotte Shaia, and will be escorted by Makayla Gleason. She has been a part of Student Council, National Honor Society, RHO KAPPA, Foreign Language Honor Society and KPop Club. She plans to attend Notre Dame and major in Biology. Her favorite memory is crying to Mr. Puetzer about failing a test, only to find out she got an A. Her advice to underclassmen: “Don’t let other people change you, high school is all about finding yourself, never live through someone else.” Renee Eaton, representing Thespian Society, is the daughter of Katie Eaton, and will be escorted by Carter Herrbach. She has been a part of Thespian Society, plays and musicals, Drama Club, City Singers, Marching Band, Centerstage Theatre, and Helping Hands Club. She plans on attending Indiana University and majoring in Vocal Performance/Music Business. Her favorite memory is getting the lead role in “Urinetown” her Freshman year. Her advice for underclassmen is: “Join Theater!” Clarissa Mantel, representing Wolfpack Marching Band, is the daughter of Jillian Henninger and Jason Mantel, and will be escorted by Jocelyn Romero. She has been a part of Marching Band, National Honor Society, RHO KAPPA Club, ASL Club and Spanish Club. She is undecided about college but plans to major in Science. Her favorite memory is her sophomore band season. Her advice for underclassmen: “Don’t be afraid to change.”
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.