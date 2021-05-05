La PORTE — On the same day state health officials said more than 2 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, La Porte County was again placed in the second-riskiest orange category on the virus spread risk map.
As of Wednesday, a total of 4,395,106 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,389,057 first doses and 2,006,049 individuals fully vaccinated, the latter number represents about 37 percent of those ages 16 and older, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
“Doubling the number of Hoosiers who are fully protected from COVID-19 in just over two months is a reason to celebrate, but we need to continue to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so that we can protect our communities and the people we love,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.
But Indiana’s rate of COVID-19 vaccination shots has remained sluggish in recent weeks while coronavirus-related hospitalizations have slowly climbed to their highest number since February.
Indiana’s vaccination rate has remained at about 40,000 per day over the past three weeks. That is down from the state’s peak of more than 50,000 a day in early April.
State health officials have said they are worried about increased risk from more contagious coronavirus variants at a time when so many people aren’t immunized.
Indiana hospitals reported treating just more than 1,000 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday. That is up about 85 percent since mid-March.
Also Wednesday, the ISDH reported another 1,160 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 725,353. Another 10 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,960 confirmed 413 probable deaths.
There were 47 new cases reported in La Porte County, bringing the local totals to 11,736 infected and 210 dead.
The county was one of just eight to be places in the second-riskiest orange level on the state metric map for COVID spread threat risk.
Four of the others are also in northern Indiana near Michigan – Starke, Elkhart, LaGrange and Steuben; and three are in southern Indiana – Martin, Lawrence and Jefferson.
La Porte County has 262 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, and an all-test positivity rate of 8.89 percent. The rate would have to drop below 5 percent for the county to reach yellow status, and as of Wednesday, the rate was up to 9.4 percent, according to ISDH.
The rest of Northwest Indiana was in the yellow category, part of 36 counties statewide in the second-safest category. There were 48 counties in the safest blue category.
Hoosiers 16 and older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are recommended but are not required at most clinics. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
A mobile clinic is being conducted through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in the parking lot of Rural King at 1340 W. State Road 2 in La Porte.
