INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana defendants awaiting jury trials may have to wait a little longer to get their day in court. The Indiana Supreme Court handed down an order Monday suspending jury trials statewide until March 1, 2021.
Citing the need for “drastic measures” as COVID-19 continues to surge, the high court said, “In-person jury trials pose an exceptional risk to everyone involved – even if every precaution is taken.”
Chief Justice Loretta Rush said the court had hoped to avoid such a move.
“We have hope that 2021 will bring improved conditions. But hoping is not enough. There is more we must do, and we must act now,” she said.
“Since March, we have been balancing the requirement to keep courts open with the need for public health. The worsening pandemic creates urgency for us to halt jury trials as we maintain all other court operations, including through remote proceedings.”
The Supreme Court has given local courts authority to adjust operations since the beginning of the public health emergency, most recently in a Nov. 10 order. That included holding remote proceedings and streaming public hearings online.
The period of the suspension of trials will not count against the state in requests by defendants for speedy trials, the order states. It ordered that:
For early-trial demands filed before the date of the order, the tolled period shall be calculated from the date of this order through March 1, and shall then be subject to congestion of the court calendar or locally existing emergency conditions
For early-trial motions filed after the date of the order and before March 2, 2021, the motion shall be deemed to have been made on March 1, 2021, and shall be further subject to congestion of the court calendar or locally existing emergency conditions
In addition, a Resuming Operations Task Force released guidance on managing court proceedings as conditions change, guidance on safely resuming court operations, and protocols for mitigating in-court exposures.
Despite all the measures that have been taken, more than 6,000 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and Indiana has the fourth-highest daily cases per 100,000 residents in the nation.
By limiting non-essential in-court proceedings, Indiana courts can avoid intensifying the pandemic’s impact on our communities, the high court said.
More information about the judicial branch response to COVID-19 can be found at courts.in.gov/covid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.