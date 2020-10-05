Applegate photo

The Applegate family will be heading up the Salvation Army’s holiday campaign this season. Shown seated are Paul and Sharon Applegate; standing, from left, are Holly and Michael Martinez, Lindsey and Matt Weber, Jenna and Blake Applegate, holding daughters Charlotte and Annabelle; Shannon Denny, Lilly Putchaven, and Megan Applegate.

 Photo provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City’s own Applegate family has been named the campaign chairs for this year’s Christmas Campaign at the Salvation Army of Michigan City.

“This is a way for us to give back to the community,” said Paul Applegate.

