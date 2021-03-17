Cleanup map

Michigan City's annual Spring Cleanup will begin on Monday, March 22, with the city divided into three zones for pickup purposes.

MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Refuse Department will conduct its annual Spring Clean-Up beginning Monday.

The Refuse Department requests that all residents separate the debris that is to be discarded into three categories:

