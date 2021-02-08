INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators are poised to finalize a fast-tracked proposal giving a broad shield protecting businesses and others from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19, even as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise.
The proposal is a top priority of Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Eric Holcomb, though supporters don’t point to any such lawsuits in the state.
Supporters maintain the liability protection is needed to remove a “cloud of uncertainty” for factories, restaurants, stores and other institutions like universities so they can stay open without facing lawsuits from employees or customers over possible coronavirus exposure.
Senate and House Republicans have already approved similar versions of the liability protections and a final bill could reach Holcomb’s desk within the next couple weeks, months before final action is taken on most of this year’s legislation.
The proposal would be retroactive to March 1, 2020 – just before the first COVID-19 infection was confirmed in Indiana – and only allow suits against businesses when “gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct” can be proved with “clear and convincing evidence.”
Republicans call the protections a key step toward economic recovery from the pandemic, which shut down some businesses for months and which state health officials say has killed nearly 12,000 people in the state.
On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,065 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 640,744. Another 58 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 11,459 confirmed and 416 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, 16 new cases were reported, raising the county totals to 9,510 and 189 deaths.
On Sunday, 1,764 cases and 55 deaths were reported statewide, including 15 cases in the county. On Saturday, 2,855 additional cases and 67 deaths were reported, including 21 cases in the county.
As of Monday, 699,769 residents had received a first dose of vaccine, and 223,576 were fully vaccinated, according to ISDH.
The shield bill is “critical for supporting jobs and bringing back our economy throughout the state,” Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said.
Congressional Republicans have pushed for a national legal shield, but it has stalled amid opposition from Democrats. Businesses across the country have raised lawsuit fears, with similar protections approved last year in some states, such as Georgia, Iowa and Tennessee, while lawmakers in Alabama, Montana, North Dakota and other states are working to adopt them this year.
Warren Mathies, a lobbyist for the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, urged lawmakers to make sure the liability protections don’t apply to medical errors that are unrelated to COVID-19, and to recognize how difficult it would be for someone to prove they contracted the virus at a specific business or workplace.
“You have to show a direct causal link to the exposure and that’s an impossibility,” Mathies said. “So that’s why our members are OK with clarifying that if you go to a restaurant you shouldn’t sue for COVID.”
Major business organizations, including the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and state manufacturers and restaurant associations, support the proposal. Opposition has come from those worried nursing homes could escape responsibility for patient deaths stemming from neglect or other misconduct.
Questions about whether to shield nursing homes and other medical providers will be addressed in a separate bill that will go before legislators later this session, said Senate Majority Leader Mark Messmer, R-Jasper.
Most Democratic legislators have so far voted against the shield proposals.
Democratic Rep. Ryan Hatfield of Evansville said he supported the concept of broad legal protections, especially for small businesses, because of the difficult decisions they have faced during the pandemic. But he said the current protections are too broad.
“I believe that there will be Hoosiers harmed by this legislation that were harmed in a way that has nothing to do with COVID-19,” Hatfield said.
Messmer, the lead sponsor, said businesses still needed to follow safety protocols to protect employees and customers.
“We are in a litigious society, whether you think we are or not,” he aid. “And just because there are no lawsuits filed to date doesn’t mean that there won’t be lawsuits just around the corner.”
