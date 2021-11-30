MICHIGAN CITY — Al’s Supermarkets is once again partnering with The Salvation Army of Michigan City, WEFM 95.9 and Williams Transportation to host the annual Stuff-A-Sleigh Food Drive.

Customers at both Al’s Supermarket locations in Michigan City (Franklin Street and Karwick Plaza) are invited to stop in Wednesday through Saturday, with the main event on Saturday. The Salvation Army, WEFM and Williams will be on site at both locations Dec. 4 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

