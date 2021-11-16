MICHIGAN CITY — A memorial street sign has been erected at the intersection of Grace and Holliday streets in honor of 15-year-old Kamilion “Milly” Jenkins, who was fatally shot at that location in 2017.

Milly’s family and friends gathered on Monday evening for the unveiling of the new sign, which is situated just near the ground memorial that’s honored her memory there since the shooting.

