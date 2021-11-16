Family and friends of "Milly" braved the cold and rain Monday night to see the new sign erected near the scene of the shooting. "I feel as though having her memory there, people will remember what happened and never forget who she is," her mother said.
A street sign memorializing Kamilion “Milly” Jenkins, a 15-year-old Michigan City girl murdered in 2017, has been installed near the intersection of Grace and Holliday streets.
Photo by Kelley Smith
Kamilion “Milly” Jenkins was a popular Westville High School student when she was killed in 2017. The case remains unsolved.
Photo provided
A memorial to "Milly" lies near the site of the shooting and the placement of the new sign.
MICHIGAN CITY — A memorial street sign has been erected at the intersection of Grace and Holliday streets in honor of 15-year-old Kamilion “Milly” Jenkins, who was fatally shot at that location in 2017.
Milly’s family and friends gathered on Monday evening for the unveiling of the new sign, which is situated just near the ground memorial that’s honored her memory there since the shooting.
