MICHIGAN CITY — There were no games, no food and no entertainment, but more than 500 families still attended the annual Citywide Back-to-School Rally – scaled back to a drive-thru event by COVID-19 – on Saturday.
More than 1,300 backpacks were distributed by school staff, administrators and volunteers at the event, according to MCAS spokeswoman Betsy Kohn.
Donations helped fill 1,700 backpacks this year, and leftovers have been sent to the individual schools for distribution to students in need, Kohn said.
“The turnout was great this year – exceeded last year,” she said. “We were very pleased with the turnout, especially with the change in location [from Elston to Michigan City High School] and with the drive-thru format,” she said.
“This year, of course, it was a challenge because of the format that we had to use, which is drive-up,” said Pat Harris of the Indiana Black Expo, the major coordinating agency of the annual rally.
“So we had to eliminate a lot of the fun stuff, which is the part where we get the kids excited about going back to school. Those activities – the food, the games – we weren’t able to do that this year. But we still wanted to get the kids to get their supplies.”
The contents of individual backpacks varied by donor, but most students received the following items depending on the donor:
PreK-K: Backpack, paper, crayons, folders, spiral notebooks, pencils, erasers, scissors, glue, watercolor paint, construction paper, tissue and markers
Elementary: Backpack, 2 spiral notebooks, filler paper, 2 folders, markers, crayons, scissors, 2 glue sticks, erasers, ruler, pens/pencils, pencil box/pouch
Middle and High School: Backpack, 2 spiral notebooks, 1 filler paper, 2 pocket folders, 2 report covers/folders with prongs, index cards, highlighter, 2 glue sticks, composition book college rule, pens, pencils, pencil pouch, colored pencils or markers, 3 ring binder
“Sponsors were very generous this year,” Kohn said. “We are so grateful!”
Among the donations:
American Licorice – 850 filled backpacks
Franciscan Health – 500 filled backpacks, plus thermometers, hand sanitizer, and other items
GAF – 100 filled backpacks
Indiana Department of Child Services – 40 filled backpacks
Other title sponsors included the Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation, Meijer, Dan Granquist, Anthem, and Comcast.
Sodexo, MCAS, the NAACP La Porte County Chapter and Indiana Black Expo contributed in-kind donations and supplied volunteers for the event. The organizing committee included representatives from Sodexo, MCAS, IBE, NAACP, American Licorice and Anthem.
“We also appreciate all those who served as collection locations for this year’s school supply drive,” Kohn said.
Those included Captain Ed’s, First Trust Credit Union, First United Methodist Church, Michigan City Salvation Army (which ran a supply drive at Walmart), the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and Members Advantage Credit Union.
Any remaining “loose” supplies are being sent to schools for students in need.
“It’s a major undertaking each year,” Kohn said.
