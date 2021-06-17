PORTER — Three teenagers were injured, including one who had to be airlifted to a Chicago hospital, in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter on Wednesday afternoon.
Porter Police responded to a report of a crash on the curve on U.S. 12 just east of Waverly Road about 4:30 p.m. on June 16. They found a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon that had left the roadway and impacted terrain and trees, a statement from police said.
