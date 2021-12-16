INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indiana doctors and health experts warned Thursday that a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements would hurt efforts to stem the illness while the state’s hospitals are strained with their highest-ever overall patient counts.
They were heavily outnumbered, however, by dozens of people during a legislative hearing on the bill who questioned the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines; argued against the proposed federal vaccination mandates; and brought up a litany of complaints about government-ordered lockdowns and face mask requirements.
The House committee hearing was held as Republicans aim to quickly advance the proposal once the legislative session starts Jan. 4.
The bill includes administrative actions that GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb says would allow him to end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency order that’s been in place since March 2020.
But House Republicans have taken up the effort they maintain would protect individual rights by forcing employers to grant exemptions to workers who claim medical or religious objections to any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Major business organizations argued against the proposed vaccination exemptions, which employers would have to accept from workers “without further inquiry.”
The head of the state chamber of commerce said the proposal would discourage employers from requiring vaccines even if they believe it is best for their workers and customers.
In a statement released Thursday, Indiana Chamber president and CEO Kevin Brinegar said, "To greatly discourage and inhibit employers from getting their employees vaccinated to promote health and safety within their workplaces – at a time when there are surging infections, hospitalizations and deaths as the omicron variant has emerged – is simply the wrong policy...
“The message from the business community when it comes to employer vaccination policies is: Please stay out of our business operations. Hoosier employers are in the best position to determine what the best vaccination policy is for the safety of their employees, customers and patients."
Brinegar said that over the past six to nine months, many state employers have implemented vaccination requirements and the bill "would be very disruptive and expensive to these employers."
He also pointed out that an emergency clause that would put the law into effect immediately "would give these employers no time to establish a testing alternative for employees who claim an exemption."
He said HB 1001 "establishes what amounts to a new business testing tax because it requires that testing of unvaccinated employees occur at the employer’s expense.
"This is contrary to OSHA regulations and will impose new and substantial costs on employers that have enacted vaccination requirements. It will cause many to abandon their vaccination programs and dissuade others from starting one."
He said one medium-sized Chamber member estimates that in six months, they would incur $1.2 million in testing costs.
“The Indiana Chamber is also opposed to using the unemployment insurance system to punish employers. That’s simply not what the system is designed to accomplish."
