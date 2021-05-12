La PORTE – La Porte County remains one of the riskiest places in Indiana for COVID-19 spread, and the county's top health official says a law that revoked the county's mask mandate and other restrictions is a "dangerous move."
In a statement released Wednesday morning, county Health Officer Sandra Deausy said she was "disappointed" to learn of the Legislature's decision to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Enrolled Act 005.
Deausy said she "feels this is a dangerous move which will prevent local health departments from responding to health emergencies. Local health officers and their departments must often make immediate, urgent, and complex decisions to protect public health."
The bill, which took effect Monday, says any local or county health department order that is more restrictive than the governor's statewide order must first be approved by county commissioners or a city council.
"This bill ultimately limits the ability of the health officers to make timely decisions during a public health emergency such as the coronavirus pandemic," Deausy said.
It voided her latest Health Order, issued April 30, which required facial coverings in indoor, public spaces. The order had also required restaurants and bars to control capacity by placing tables 6 feet apart, and businesses to maintain social distancing and sanitation requirements.
County Commissioner Sheila Matias also criticized the new law, which passed on a party line vote.
"Politics, pure and simple, should not be inserted into the public health arena where life and death is in the balance," Matias said.
"Not only is the timing bad as we try to nail this virus once and for all, but it appears some people forget that the experts are the medical doctors in this situation and not the politicians."
Matias said she will "continue to urge that we support Dr. Deausy ... and the expert staff at our Health Department. We need to follow the medical experts in using a science-based approach to getting La Porte County past the pandemic and back to normal."
On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health's statewide COVD-19 spread threat risk map again had the county in orange, one of only two in the state with a metric of 2.5. A metric of 3.0 would place it in the red category.
Only six counties in the state remain in orange, including La Porte, Marshall, Elkhart and Steuben in northern Indiana; Jay County in central Indiana; and Martin County in southern Indiana.
Only La Porte and Steuben have metrics of 2.5, based on weekly new cases per 100,000 residents (La Porte County is highest with 238) and 7-day moving all-test positivity rate (La Porte County is at 11.34% and rising).
"Let’s focus on the current situation," Matias said Tuesday night. "There were 22 COVID-positive cases reported on May 10; 40 cases reported on May 7; 35 cases reported on May 8; and 30 cases on May 9, with 51 cases on May 6 and 47 cases reported on May 5.
"We are up to 12,011 public cases for a total of 12,358 cases and, tragically, 213 deaths. These are facts."
Despite the rising numbers, the other two county commissioners, Richard Mrozinski and Joe Haney, said they would prefer the mask mandate remain an advisory, with Haney calling a mandate "unenforceable."
However, while saying he was "pleased to see total authority removed from a single unelected official," Haney said he will introduce an ordinance allowing Deausy “to enact immediate action to protect public health and life until the commissioners can meet to either confirm, modify or deny the order.”
Haney said he spoke with Deausy and La Porte County Health Department Administrator Amanda Lahners, and both indicated support for such an ordinance.
Matias agreed that restrictions are not easy to oversee.
"While a mask mandate is difficult to enforce, I support a mask recommendation that is still being advocated by the medical experts and that is good enough for me."
Both Deausy and Matias urged county residents to continue using precautions.
"To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is still advised and highly encouraged to wear a mask in public, indoor spaces," Deausy said.
She said the following protective measures should be taken, along with wearing a mask:
- Wash hands frequently during the day for 20 seconds with soap and water. If this is not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Maintain a minimum 6-foot distance between yourself and individuals outside of your household.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home and isolate yourself from other members if your household if you are sick.
- Avoid being around sick people.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces often.
- Sneeze and cough into the inside of your elbow or a tissue.
"I encourage folks to use good old-fashioned common sense and personal hygiene: wear a mask when you are in a public place with others who are not in your family group; socially distance when necessary; and wash your hands often," Matias said.
Both urged county residents to get vaccinated.
"It is important to protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated," Deausy said. "It is easier than ever to get vaccinated by simply walking into a COVID-19 clinic during normal business hours. Appointments are no longer required."
Vaccination sites in La Porte County can be located by visiting www.ourshotlpc.com.
"Let’s get vaccinated," Matias said. "It’s up to us to each do our part."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.