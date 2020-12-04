In this Dec. 7, 1941, photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii. The remains of two brothers from La Porte who were aboard the Oklahoma, have now been identified.
In this May 24, 1943, photo, the capsized battleship USS Oklahoma is lifted out of the water at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. More than 75 years after nearly 2,400 members of the U.S. military were killed in the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, some who died on Dec. 7, 1941, are finally being laid to rest across the United States.
Harold Frank Trapp was a Petty Officer Second Class, who held the specialty of Fire Controlman Second Class.
Photo provided / Defense
POW / MIA Accounting Agency
William Herman Trapp held the rank of Petty Officer Third Class with the specialty of Electrician’s Mate Third Class.
Photo provided / Defense
POW / MIA Accounting Agency
Photo provided / U.S. Navy
