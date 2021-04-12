INDIANAPOLIS – Federal funding is available to help Hoosier families meet funeral expenses incurred through the loss of a loved one to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The death must have occurred in the United States, including D.C. and U.S. territories; related eligible expenses must have been incurred after Jan. 20, 2020; and the official death certificate must attribute the death to COVID-19 directly or indirectly, according to state Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City.
Beginning April 12, families that experienced the death of a loved one due to COVID-19 may be eligible for up to $9,000 in funeral assistance from FEMA, Boy said.
Two pieces of legislation recently passed by Congress – the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 – authorized FEMA to provide financial assistance to families that incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, according to Dale Knouse, owner/director of Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center in La Porte.
“This has been an extraordinarily difficult year as hundreds of thousands of families throughout the country have unexpectedly had to plan a funeral when a loved one died of COVID-19,” Knouse said.
“Our hearts are with, not only the families we have served, but everyone in this community who is grieving the death of a loved one or friend due to the pandemic. While this assistance cannot take away their pain and grief, it will make a tremendous difference by enabling them to meaningfully honor the life of their loved one and lay them to rest with dignity.”
Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral and memorial services, and burial, interment or cremation. A dedicated 800-number will be established to help individuals who apply.
FEMA encourages families that may be eligible to start gathering the following documentation, Knouse said.
- An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States. The death certificate must indicate the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely the result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms.
- Funeral expense documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include the applicant’s name, deceased individual’s name, amount of expenses and dates the funeral expenses were incurred.
- Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. Funeral assistance may not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance; financial assistance received from voluntary agencies; federal/state/local government programs or agencies; or other sources.
- If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant(s). Applicants can also apply for assistance for more than one individual who died.
“FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance covers eligible expenses for the services you’ve already paid for when your loved one died,” Knouse said.
“And, as our community becomes safer, your family may choose to plan a memorial service in your loved one’s honor that all of your family and friends can attend – something that many families are finding to be a meaningful experience. Those expenses may also be eligible.”
While families can apply for assistance at any time, if they do wish to have a memorial service when it is safe to do so, FEMA recommends waiting until after all services have been contracted to avoid amending an initial application.
FEMA will begin accepting applications on April 12 by calling 844-684-6333 or at fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance, Boy said. Basic details about the assistance, including qualifying circumstances, specific limits, and a list of documentation required is also available.
“If there is anything we can do to assist families with the application process – such as by ordering copies of a death certificate or providing copies of receipts or contracts showing the expenses that were incurred – please call us,” Knouse said.
“Our staff can also speak with families at any time about planning a memorial service for your loved one when it is safe to do so.”
Cutler Funeral and Cremation Center can be reached at 219-362-2828 or info@cutlerfuneralhome.com. Further information regarding FEMA assistance also can be found at www.CutlerCares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.