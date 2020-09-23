INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s statewide mask order will continue for at least another three weeks under a new order the governor announced Wednesday, in spite of public discontent over coronavirus restrictions.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he would be dropping most other limits on businesses and crowd sizes as of Saturday, but the mask order will be extended until Oct. 17.
“No one wants to wear a face mask. This is different for Americans, for Hoosiers. I get it,” Holcomb said.
The governor said the other restrictions could be removed because the state has seen progress in recent weeks in slowing the coronavirus spread.
The move to Stage 5 of the state’s reopening plan means:
Size limitations will be removed for gatherings and meetings
Organizers of events with more than 500 people must submit a written plan to the local health department
Restaurants and bars that serve food can open at full capacity
Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained; a bar section must have people seated
Bars and nightclubs can open at full capacity, but customers must be seated and social distancing is required
Indoor and outdoor venues can open at full capacity
Senior centers and congregate nutrition sites may reopen, according to FSSA guidance
Personal services, gyms, fitness centers, and workout facilities may resume normal operations
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities
Hoosiers 65 and over, and those with high-risk health conditions, are advised to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and remain cautious.
The mask order was first issued two months ago and has drawn ire among conservatives who believe his executive orders in response to the pandemic have gone too far. That has complicated his re-election campaign against Democratic challenger Woody Myers, with some saying they will support Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater.
Myers, a physician and former state health commissioner, said before Holcomb’s announcement that dropping the mask mandate would be irresponsible and lead to chaos with differing rules among the state’s 92 counties.
The mask order from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb first took effect July 27 and was set to expire Saturday unless he issues an extension.
Holcomb has credited the mask order and other actions with holding down the state’s COVID-19 death and hospitalization rates.
State health officials on Wednesday added 10 more COVID-19 deaths to the state’s toll. The newly recorded deaths raise the death toll to 3,530 confirmed and presumed since the state’s first such death was reported on March 15, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That is an increase of 58 deaths in the past week.
The ISDH also reported 728 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 113,337. The state reports 1,382 cases in La Porte County, an increase of five since Tuesday, and 39 deaths.
The county remained in the blue on the state’s weekly metrics chart, with a 7-day positivity rate rising to 4.27 percent. All three adjoining counties – Porter, St. Joseph and Starke – are the lower yellow rating, with positivity rates of 5.88 percent, 3.07 percent and 3.13 percent respectively.
Monroe (home of Indiana University in Bloomington) and Gibson counties in southern Indiana are the only ones in the state now in the orange category, while no counties are in the highest-risk red category.
State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said evidence and examples show people without symptoms can spread the virus, primarily through respiratory droplets, and cloth masks have been shown to reduce the transfer of droplets.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate has dropped from 6.4 percent when the mask mandate began July 27 to 3.9 percent on Sept. 16, she said.
