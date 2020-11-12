INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s newly reported COVID-19 cases have risen to their highest single-day level of the pandemic, as have the number of new cases in La Porte County.
The number of coronavirus patients being treated at Indiana hospitals also climbed to a new high of 2,569.
“We are in the midst of a second surge,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported that 6,654 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 230,965 Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
Another 51 deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 4,563 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 250 probable deaths have also been reported.
In La Porte County, 96 new cases were reported on Thursday by ISDH, along with the county’s 82nd death. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests reported was up to 11.4 percent while the rate for unique individuals tested was 17.9 percent.
Gov. Eric Holcomb declared his five-stage Indiana reopening plan is no more Wednesday as the state struggles to respond to a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
But he did not order a new round of business closures or much in the way of restrictions; primarily just a renewed commitment to emphasize the continuing need for Hoosiers to wear face masks, and practice social distancing and good hygiene.
“Stage 5 has been viewed by some as a reason to return to the days before we ever heard of the words ‘COVID-19’ or ‘pandemic’ in a modern-day sense,” Holcomb said.
“Rather than doing the things that we had been doing that allowed us to open our restaurants and shops and museums and attractions to full capacity – while maintaining social distancing and wearing mask coverings – too many have said ‘We’ll just ride it out, and if I get it so be it.’ And that brings us to where we are today.”
Taking the place of the stage 5 reopening the state achieved Sept. 25 is the color-coded county map that shows 78 of Indiana’s 92 counties in orange, including La Porte, Porter, St. Joseph, Lake and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana.
Nine counties, including Newton County, are in the highest-possible red category, while five counties are one notch below orange in the yellow category. No counties were in the blue category.
Holcomb said in all counties, businesses open to the public will soon be directed to post signs on their doors informing customers and employees that face masks must be worn on the premises, and businesses must ensure only people wearing face coverings are admitted.
In addition, all customers in bars, restaurants and nightclubs must remain 6-feet apart, and state and local agencies will continue periodically checking on businesses to ensure requirements are being followed.
Social gatherings in orange counties, whether indoors or outdoors, are limited to 50 people or less. However, special, seasonal or commercial events with more than 50 people may be allowed with the approval of a safety plan by the local health department.
“One way or the other, things will shut down and decrease if we don’t take proactive action now,” said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.
Social and holiday events are discouraged in red counties, she said.
The social gathering limits do not apply to ordinary business operations, such as restaurant capacity, provided face masks are properly worn and social distancing guidelines are followed.
Local health departments still are empowered to require businesses, particularly bars and nightclubs, to reduce their hours. Box said she fully supports whatever local officials choose to do.
Holcomb also said none of the gathering limits apply to religious services or events after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill recently claimed in an official opinion that such worship restrictions violate the Constitution’s religious liberty guarantees.
Nevertheless, Box said contact tracing has found numerous COVID-19 cases originated from religious events, and strongly urged anyone attending a religious gathering to wear a face mask and socially distance, during both the service and any informal fellowship activities.
The governor said he plans to issue an executive order Friday explicitly detailing the directives. The order will be in effect from Sunday through at least Dec. 15, he said.
The governor practically begged Hoosiers to take this seriously and make a personal commitment to wear a face mask, socially distance and practice good hygiene, so Indiana doesn’t have to take additional remedial actions to try to stop the spread of the virus.
“This is not geared at shutting our businesses down. That is what we’re trying to avoid,” Holcomb said. “I’ve often said that sometimes the safest place to be is in the classroom or at work because there is enforcement there and compliance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.