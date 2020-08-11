La Porte football scrimmage canceled
La PORTE — The La Porte varsity football scrimmage scheduled for Saturday at Plymouth has been canceled.
Cougars, LP in top 5 at New Prairie Invite
La PORTE — La Porte finished fourth and host New Prairie fifth in the New Prairie Invitational at Legacy Hills Golf Club. Medalist for the tournament was Northwood’s Cybil Stillson with an impressive even-par 72. Northwoods also won the team event with a 337, followed by Penn’s 347, Marian’s 354, La Porte’s 380 and New Prairie’s 382 to pace a 13-team field. Michigan City was 9th with a 424 and Marquette 11th with a 506.
Leading the Slicers was Molly Menne’s 89, Jayme Noll’s 94, Kamryn Kubik’s 96, and Rosie Korell’s 101. Leading the Cougars was Jordan Winters’ 90, Jaiden Winters’ 92, Jenna Bauman’s 95, Zoe Martinez’s 105 and MaCaria Tierney’s 123.
La Porte will travel to Pretty Lake on Thursday for their first dual JV/V match. New Prairie will host NIC foes John Glenn and South Bend St. Joseph on Thursdy at Legacy Hills.
MC-LP golf match rescheduled
LA PORTE — The La Porte girls golf match with Michigan City has been changed from Aug. 20 to Aug. 19, and the Slicers’ DAC event with Crown Point and Portage has been moved from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2.
LP girls finish third at KV Invite
WHEATFIELD — The La Porte girls golf team finished third in the 12-team field at the Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines on Monday, shooting a strong 359. Crown Point won the event, shooting 340, while Central was second with 358.
Scoring for the Slicers was Jayme Noll’s 86, which earned an overall 5th place finish in the field of 60 golfers; Molly Menne’s 88, Kamryn Kubik’s 89, and a personal best 96 for Abby Casto. Noll and Kubik each had a birdie during their round.
