GARY — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level since mid-February following a weekslong general upward trend that began in late March.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 tracking update showed Indiana’s hospitals were treating 955 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Monday. That’s the highest level since they had 966 patients on Feb. 17.
Hospitalizations had dropped below 600 for several days in mid- to late March, reaching a low of 548 on March 21. But they have since increased about 74 percent, according to ISDH.
Indiana’s daily average of coronavirus-related deaths, meanwhile, has remained below 10 since mid-March after peaking at more than 100 a day in December.
IDSH also reported Tuesday that 867 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 716,306. Another 13 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,883 confirmed and 410 probable deaths.
There were 31 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the local totals to 11,411 infected and 205 dead, according to ISDH.
The uptick in hospitalizations has health officials urging all residents to get vaccinated.
And those seeking vaccines can receive either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning Wednesday at mass vaccination clinics at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The state is making both vaccines available so Hoosiers have a choice about which they receive.
“We want to give Hoosiers every opportunity possible to get vaccinated,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.
“All three vaccines are safe and effective, but we recognize that some Hoosiers might have a preference for a specific manufacturer. Providing options at the sites can help people who might be on the fence make that life-saving choice to get vaccinated and help us all put this pandemic behind us.”
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and can do so at one of more than 700 clinics around the state. Appointments are preferred but are not required. To find a location or schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
The Gary clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until June 2 at 2401 Harrison St.
FEMA mobile units are also being offered this week, including one in Michigan City. It runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ at 2622 Wabash St., the old Jefferson School building near Earl and Wabash.
Nearly 1,000 people attended the first FEMA mobile clinic in Michigan City earlier this month, a statement from the Mayor’s Office said.
“We are very pleased to announce that over the three-day period April 8 through 10, a total of 931 first vaccinations were given,” the statement said. “Second round of vaccines will be administered beginning Wednesday.”
During this second phase, FEMA will offer first-time Pfizer vaccinations for anyone 16 and older, though minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian or have completed the authorization form on the ourshot.in.gov.
Identification is required, though you do not have to be a Michigan City resident to receive a shot. Appointments can be made on the website, but walk-ins will be accepted.
The follow-up vaccine will be administered at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Franciscan Health Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way on Saturday, May 22, according to the Mayor’s Office. An appointment will be scheduled at the time of the first vaccine.
As of Thursday, a total of 4,068,119 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,302,877 first doses and 1,765,242 individuals who are fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
