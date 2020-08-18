La PORTE — La Porte’s Daniel Caldwell has never let his condition keep him down.
Though he’s been required to use a wheelchair since he was a teenager due to cerebral palsy, that didn’t stop him from traveling to California to pursue a marketing degree. Nor has it halted him from following his passion for creating inspirational hip-hop.
And, judging by the ever-present smile on his face, his circumstances don’t appear to be dampening his attitude toward life, either.
Just ask the shoppers he pleasantly greets from his post at the self-checkout area at the La Porte Walmart, who have come to cherish Caldwell’s polite attitude and sunny personality.
That unfaltering positivity is the quality that Caldwell’s girlfriend, Amy Johnson, admires most about him, she said.
“Even when things are painful, within moments, he’s smiling again,” she said. “His laughter, his personality, is infectious.”
To overcome his latest challenge, however, Caldwell will be needing a little help from the same friends and neighbors he’s always eager to greet.
Last week, Johnson launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to purchase Caldwell a new wheelchair to replace the substandard one he is currently using. The fundraiser is off to a fast start, with more than 32 donors pledging nearly $1,200 toward her $6,500 goal.
For the past six months, the La Porte resident has been using a former hospital wheelchair – only meant to transport patients from room to room – to get around, after his previous wheelchair suffered unrepairable damage, Caldwell said.
While it’s certainly better than having nothing, the wheelchair is extremely cumbersome, weighing in at nearly 50 pounds, making loading and unloading it from vehicles difficult, he said. Its wide frame also makes it hard for Caldwell to squeeze between doorways.
And, given its intended purpose, the wheelchair isn’t designed for comfort. Caldwell sits atop three pillows, which only provide marginal relief over the eight to nine hours a day he’s on it, he said.
“It’s literally a pain in the butt,” Johnson said.
The wheelchair the couple is looking to purchase, on the other hand, would not only be more comfortable but would only weigh around 15 pounds, have a much slimmer profile and would be much easier for Caldwell to operate due to its self-propelled wheels, he said.
As he describes it, the upgrade will be like going from driving a “Ford Pinto to a Rolls-Royce.”
Unfortunately, as his insurance will not cover the cost of a replacement wheelchair, Caldwell and Johnson have decided to ask the community for a helping hand.
Although he prides himself on being as independent as possible, Caldwell recognizes the assistance will not only improve his predicament, but will allow him and his girlfriend to do more things together, he said.
Though Johnson, a registered medical assistant, will “bend over backward” to help him, Caldwell wants to ease the strains his current wheelchair is causing her – due to its poor mobility, she often has to step in and help, he said.
“I don’t want [our relationship] to become work,” he said. “I don’t want to be a hassle.”
Given the financial hardships placed on many households due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair was unsure how much the community would be willing to chip in when they went live with the GoFundMe campaign on Aug. 10, they said.
Within a day, the La Porte natives got their answer – and were pleasantly surprised to see their hometown was more than willing to step up to help.
“People have been constantly reaching out to us, asking if they can help,” Johnson said. “It’s almost overwhelming.”
Caldwell has even had regulars approach him at work to ask what they can do to help promote the cause, he said.
“I really feel the love,” he said.
Over the next couple of weeks, the couple intends to seek further assistance with the campaign, reaching out to local leaders, service clubs and veterans’ organizations for help, Johnson said.
The couple is appreciative of whatever support the community can offer, even if it’s just sharing the GoFundMe page via social media, they said.
Even if they fall short of their $6,500 goal, they will still be able to place an order with the vendor they’re paying to assemble Caldwell’s new wheelchair, though it would lack some of the features they’re currently shooting for, he said.
“Right now, anything is better than this [chair],” he said.
While they’ve got a way to go toward reaching their goal, Caldwell can already envision himself seamlessly rolling down the sidewalk on Lincoln Way – all while sharing his trademark smile with his neighbors.
“It will be a life-changer,” he said. “It would mean the world to me.”
The GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com/f/lets -get-danny-rolling-right.
