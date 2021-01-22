INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials aren’t ready to start a further expansion of coronavirus vaccine eligibility, saying the state isn’t receiving enough doses from the federal government to take such steps.
Indiana has made vaccinations available so far to health care workers and those ages 70 and older since the first shots started being given in December.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said vaccination appointments will next open up for about 350,000 Indiana residents between ages 65 and 70.
“Right now, we are unable to predict when that will happen,” Box said. “We find out on a Tuesday, what our allocation for that week is, and we work based on those numbers. For now, we continue to get about 78,000 to 80,000 doses weekly.”
Many state officials across the country accused the Trump administration last week of deceiving them about the amount of COVID-19 vaccine they could plan on receiving after it became clear no national stockpile was available. President Joe Biden has said he will emphasize boosting vaccine supplies.
Neither Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb nor his top heath advisers criticized the Trump administration’s rollout during his coronavirus briefing Thursday.
“We had started to make plans to ramp up but hadn’t put any of those things into place quite yet, so we just adjusted back to what our original plan was based on what we were expecting, which is that close to 80,000 doses a week,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the health department’s chief medical officer.
About 362,000 people have received at least the first of the two-shot immunization so far in Indiana, according to state health department figures. That is about 40 percent of the nearly 900,000 of the state’s 6.7 million residents now eligible for the vaccine.
Health officials said vaccination appointments are largely filled through the end of January.
Box said vaccination sites throughout the state have “the ability to dramatically increase the number of vaccines that they could do each day if they just had the supply.”
The health department has added 391 coronavirus deaths in the past week to the state’s pandemic toll, which has topped 9,600 fatalities, including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections. The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has declined to about 50 per day after peaking at 86 a day in mid-December.
On Friday, ISDH reported 3,560 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the pandemic total to 605,426. Another 49 deaths were reported, raising the toll to 9,267 confirmed and 375 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, another 42 cases were reported Friday, raising the total to 9,007; and 2 more deaths were added, putting the toll at 162, according to ISDH.
The county’s 7-day positivity rate was at 14.4 percent for all tests reported, and 21 percent for unique individuals tested, according to ISDH.
The state health department’s updated weekly tracking map labels 34 of Indiana’s 92 counties – including La Porte, Starke and Jasper – at the highest risk level for coronavirus spread, down from 73 last week. All other counties but one are in the next-riskiest orange rating.
Holcomb said he was extending through next week his executive order imposing crowd size limits based on each county’s risk level. He has been extending that order, which includes the statewide mask mandate, by at least three-week intervals, but said he wanted to keep reviewing the risk around the state.
