INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 cases for the second straight day Thursday as the state surpassed 4,000 new cases for the first time and coronavirus hospitalizations also surged to a new high, state health officials said.
The new records came one day after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has continued resisting calls for reinstating coronavirus limits he largely lifted in September, said following his landslide reelection victory that he’s not making any changes to state policy.
The 4,462 new COVID-19 cases the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday were the state’s highest single-day level of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous record of 3,756 new cases officials reported Wednesday.
La Porte County also set a new single-day record with 99 new cases, and one more death, which were reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 2,877 cases and 69 deaths.
The state agency’s daily update also showed that Indiana had 1,948 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That’s the largest number Indiana has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring, early in the pandemic, and exceeds the 1,897 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
State health officials also added 45 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s pandemic toll Thursday, raising it to 4,511, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.
Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths stood at 29 on Wednesday, representing one of the highest levels since May and nearly double from a month ago, statistics showed.
Holcomb, who won a second term as governor on Tuesday, said Wednesday he’s not making any changes to COVID-19 policy, including no statewide closure of schools.
In Warsaw, meanwhile, the family of a 20-year-old college student who died after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is pleading for others to take the virus seriously.
Bethany Nesbitt, a student at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, was found dead Oct. 29 in her dorm room after having COVID-19 symptoms for about 10 days and awaiting a test result, according to a statement from her family.
The third-year psychology major from Grand Ledge, Michigan, had asthma and was previously taken to the emergency room. Doctors determined Nesbitt likely had COVID-19, but it was not a severe case and she seemed to be recovering.
Kosciusko County Coroner Anthony Ciriello ruled Tuesday her official cause of death a blood clot, noting that “while COVID did play a role in contributing to the death, it was not caused by COVID.”
Her family pointed out, however, that blood clots are “widely recognized as being one of the most common causes of death among COVID-19 patients.” They’re now encouraging other people to “exercise enormous caution” as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“Please don’t assume that young people will not be impacted by this virus. Bethany was careful. She wore her mask. She socially distanced,” the statement said. “We plead with you to take this virus seriously.”
And in Marion, the murder trial of a northern Indiana woman accused of killing her stepdaughter ended in a mistrial after at least four people involved in the proceedings tested positive for COVID-19.
Amanda D. Carmack of Gas City faces charges of murder, neglect, domestic battery and strangulation in the death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Skylea Carmack, whose body was found hidden in a shed behind the family’s home last year.
Carmack’s trial began Oct. 19 in Grant County Circuit Court, but it was interrupted after at least three people associated with the trial tested positive for COVID-19, WANE-TV reported. It was due to resume Wednesday, but the judge declared a mistrial after the spouse of another person associated with the trial tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a motion, that person was considered “a critical participant” in the trial and was advised to quarantine for 14 days after the spouse’s 10-day isolation.
A 24-day delay in the trial would be “inappropriate,” the motion stated. A date hasn’t been set yet for a new trial.
Skylea was last seen Aug. 31, 2019. Days later, Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in a shed behind the family’s home. Skylea’s body was found stashed in the shed in plastic trash bags.
