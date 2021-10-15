Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series on the 50th anniversary of “Let’s Scare Jessica to Death,” which was directed by La Porte resident John Hancock.
La PORTE — “I wasn’t playing,” Oscar-nominated director and La Porte resident John Hancock said of his efforts making the 1971 cult horror film “Let’s Scare Jessica to Death.”
The movie, which deals with mental illness, murder and the paranormal, has been praised by the likes of Stephen King and Rod Serling, and has had two attempts to remake it.
“I was really genuine in my engagement with the scary world,” Hancock said.
In light of the film’s 50th anniversary, Hancock spoke to the Herald-Dispatch about the trials and tribulations making the film, his other horror-related projects, and utilizing lessons learned from Alfred Hitchcock, while dealing with his fears of the real world.
“Do I watch horror pictures? Am I a horror film enthusiast? No. I much prefer suspense. Do I like ‘Psycho’ better than ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre?’ Yes,” he said.
Hancock said a horror film, beyond all else, needs to be scary. It should also be personal. The fear of ghosts and paranoia of being abandoned, as encapsulated in “Jessica,” came from incidents in his early life. Some gore was necessary, but there can be too much. That’s what he set out to do.
But being his first foray into feature filmmaking, 1971’s “Jessica” would present some unique challenges to the then-young filmmaker.
Filmmaking
According to Hancock, the budget was around a quarter-million dollars, and the shoot was scheduled for about 25 days in Middlesex County, Connecticut.
It started out difficult. Hancock began clashing with the director of photography and would fire him after the first week. Some of this Hancock chalked up to his own inexperience.
Coming from the stage, he wasn’t familiar with what a camera would see, so he wanted to use the more forgiving zoom lenses rather than prime lenses, which had to be in the exact right spot. He said the original DP insisted on prime, and started blocking shots and telling actors where to go.
“And I felt that was an infringement on my area, which it was,” Hancock said.
But the production got more problematic. After filming started, they were visited by Teamsters. Hancock said “Jessica” was a union picture, but a low budget picture, so they weren’t employing Teamsters.
“(They) said, ‘you know these big fancy cameras? They break so easily, you really ought to have union guys loading them and unloading them.’ So we gave them $10,000 and they went away. Then toward the end of the shoot they came back for another $10,000. In other words, we paid the Teamsters off...,” he said.
As far as the look of the film, Hancock said he was shooting for “beautiful and scary.” Since it was November, they took advantage of the fall colors.
“Essex, Connecticut, is one of the prettiest towns in the world,” he said. “It had a kind of haunted New England quality. … We found a great house, a very scary house for the exteriors.”
For the interiors, Hancock covered the walls in “overly patterned” wallpaper to lend a claustrophobic feel.
For the main special effects sequence, which features the antagonist lurking under the water, he tested a new contraption in the hotel pool.
“We devised a mannequin dressed in a wedding dress and a cable running down through blocks on the bottom of the pool with a pulley so it could go up and down, and the hair would float. ... It proved very simple and really worked. … We then took it to the lake where we shot it for the movie.”
Finishing the picture
At the completion of principal photography, the film was sent to an editor, who cut it, in Hancock’s opinion, disastrously. He said scenes were edited down to nothing more than cuts between closeups, “just flicking back and forth,” destroying his planned suspense in a misguided attempt to add “energy.” Hancock decided he needed to re-edit the entire picture.
“You could do it easily now with digital editing – but then you had to take it all apart and remake all those splices,” he said. “It was all cut into little pieces, and it all had to be put back together. And I’m glad the producers let me do it.
“One thing I learned from Hitchcock is, if you want to build tension, retard the pace. That’s a signal to the audience that something’s about to happen.”
Another hallmark of Hancock’s film is the early use of a synthesizer in the score, a precursor to the music in “Halloween” and other horror films of the era.
He said the composer, Orville Stoeber, provided “very sweet, beautiful melodies, but did not have enough evil in him to build tension.” And Hancock knew, from Hitchcock, that the right music was needed to generate suspense.
So, inspired by experimental music he’d heard while running an actors workshop in San Francisco, he suggested adding electronic music, eventually contacting musician Walter Sear, who had a Moog synthesizer.
“And Orville would record this lovely melody and we would undercut it with this grim, rhythmic pulsing from Walter Sear’s synth.”
Later excursions in horror
Following “Jessica,” Hancock made “Bang the Drum Slowly” with Robert De Niro. But in 1977, he was asked to wade into horror, literally, as director of “Jaws 2.” He said producer Nick Zanuck had been impressed by his work on “Jessica,” and offered him the gig, which he accepted, agreeing to write the screenplay with his wife, Dorothy Tristan.
But he was fired after only three or four weeks of shooting, ground up in a dispute between Zanuck and then Universal Studios CEO Sidney Sheinberg. Hancock’s vision for the film was far different from what was released.
“It was much more haunted,” he said. “We wanted a very cold look to the photography. We wanted the town of Amity to be boarded up. We wanted a more traumatic island and characters. ... And they didn’t want that.”
That didn’t end his involvement with horror, however.
A few years later he would be roped in by his friend, producer Mike Medavoy, to fix another troubled production, 1981’s “Wolfen.”
Original director Michael Wadleigh had been fired, leaving a four-hour cut that, according to Hancock, was unreleasable. So he was tasked with, again, re-editing a film from scratch, reshooting scenes to clarify the plot, and making it into an actual horror film.
“Wolfen” revolves around an otherworldly species of wolves hunting the urban ruins of 1980s New York. They devour the poor and downtrodden unnoticed, until mistakenly killing a millionaire. It was based on the 1978 book by Whitley Strieber, but diverges significantly from the source.
Hancock, who’d read the book, said the original was too focused on an ecological message, not on building suspense and tension. He felt you had to entertain before you could preach.
“I felt that the film was a betrayal of the book,” he said. “I thought it was a very scary, very effective book. And I felt that was a crime against the muse to do what they did, that they had taken something very effective and made something very dull out of it.”
One of the first elements he worked on was the pacing, which he slowed down. Unfortunately, he was stuck with the original director’s choice to use real wolves.
“I wanted to reshoot with a creature, not with real wolves,” he said. “I don’t think real wolves are scary. They’re like sad dogs, kind of. So since they wouldn’t let me fix it I didn’t want to take credit.”
His name is not on the picture.
They had a Hungarian wolf wrangler who had a snarler and a non-snarler that Hancock and DP Jan de Bont (“Speed” and “Twister”) shot in the Warner Bros. lot. They used backlighting and other tricks to suggest a supernatural origin.
But Hancock wasn’t impressed.
“When I was a little boy and had a very high fever, I woke up in the middle of the night and a wolf walked out of my closet in my bedroom on its hind legs and that was scary,” he said. “Wolves are scary on their hind legs, not just snarling.”
Advice to young filmmakers
Hancock said he often encounters students who want to make a scary picture to break into the business.
“They’ll think, ‘Well, I’ll make a scary picture because there’s a market for that,’” he said. “So I do think we’re over-saturated with attempts to make a scary picture ...
“Certainly my students all want to make a scary picture. They think it’s a route into the business. My feeling is it’s misguided. They should try to make a picture that has some meaning to them instead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.