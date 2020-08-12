La PORTE — Though Monday’s heavy storms delayed its arrival, a piece of flying history has now landed in La Porte.
On Tuesday, a crowd of nearly 100 people flocked to La Porte Municipal Airport to welcome Sentimental Journey – a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber that saw service during World War II.
Volunteer pilots with the Commemorative Air Force’s Airbase Arizona, which operates the vintage aircraft, flew the bomber from Mason City, Iowa, to La Porte, where it will stay through Sunday.
The CAF crew will host public tours and flights aboard the 76-year-old warbird as part of the airport’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration.
Among those cheering the plane’s arrival were guests of the Rotary Club of La Porte’s annual airport dinner. The club organized the event around Sentimental Journey’s arrival, inviting crew members to speak about the history of the B-17 and CAF’s mission to preserve WW II aircraft.
Both the dinner and Sentimental Journey’s arrival were pushed back due to the storms. And with the delay, the volunteer pilots had to return to their day jobs, said Michael Garrett, tour director for the CAF.
Two other CAF members, however, flew overnight into Minneapolis before heading to Mason City early Tuesday, and flying the plane into La Porte, he said.
The all-volunteer organization, which owns more than 160 vintage warplanes, has worked with La Porte Municipal Airport since February to bring Sentimental Journey to town, said Garrett, a retired aircraft engineer with Boeing.
The plane was one of the nearly 13,000 B-17 bombers built by Boeing and other manufacturers between its introduction in 1936 through the end of WW II in 1945. The name, Flying Fortress, referred to the many machine guns placed on the vehicle to protect it from enemy fighters without needing an escort.
The B-17 first saw major action with the U.S. Army’s Eighth Air Force, which began conducting bombing missions against Axis-controlled territories in Europe in August 1942.
Despite its formidable arsenal, the squadron’s B-17s suffered heavy losses between 1942-43, with only a third of crews surviving the 25 missions they were required to complete, Garrett said. About 26,000 of the 300,000 Eighth Air Force airmen lost their lives during the war, he said.
“[The division had the] highest rate of casualties of any combat service in World War II within the U.S.,” he said. “[It was] higher than the U.S. Marines that were going up against the Japanese in Okinawa and Guam. Higher than anything else. And the vast majority of those happened in those first couple years.”
Things would improve during later years of the conflict, with the introduction of the P-51 Mustang, a long-range escort fighter that could protect the large bombers from aerial threats.
Unlike most of its counterparts, Sentimental Journey did not see action in Europe.
Built by Douglas Aircraft in 1944, she entered service with the U.S. Army Air Forces near the end of the war in 1945. The bomber conducted several missions in the Pacific Theater, but did not see combat, Garrett said.
After the war, the military used the plane for training, testing and air-sea rescue missions before selling it, with its new owner using it to help extinguish fires.
In 1978, a CAF member purchased the bomber and donated it to the organization, which stationed it at its Arizona airbase in Mesa. Volunteers spent several years meticulously restoring the plane, getting it back into flying condition in 1983, Garrett said.
Sentimental Journey has been flying across the country ever since, giving the public a chance to experience a living piece of history, Garrett said.
Over the years, CAF crews have met many WW II veteran airmen, who have signed the plane’s bomb bay doors. Each had a unique story to tell from their time fighting in the skies above Europe and Japan – including one veteran who told a harrowing tale of making it back to base with only a single engine running, Garrett said
“That’s what inspires us,” he said. “The planes are great, but it’s the peoples’ stories we all remember in the long run.”
