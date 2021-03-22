MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Middle Schoolers secured first place this time around when they competed against Coolspring Elementary students in the third phase of the Tower of Power competition held March 2-12.
Barker STEM coordinator Amy Hamann said her school's STEM classes entered the third part of the competition, also known nationally as the 2021 Fluor Engineering Challenge, for a chance to win $1,000 from the Fluor Corporation. STEM Classes entered 46 entries (towers) for the contest. This was their third tower building competition this school year and competing against Coolspring Elementary sixth grade students.
