Deering’s work with numerous organizations, fundraisers, youth projects and more earned the retired nurse the Golden Hoosier Award, the highest honor Indiana can bestow on a senior, according to Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Mary Deering’s work with the Union Mills Conservation Club helped transform a swamp into Mill Pond Park, the center of the community, according to state Rep. Jim Pressel.
UNION MILLS — A retired La Porte County nurse was among 21 Indiana residents honored with this year’s Golden Hoosier Award for volunteer service in the community.
Mary Deering has chaired numerous projects for the Union Mills Lions Club and Union Mills Conservation Club for several decades, and made her mark on the town, according to state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, who nominated her for the honor.
