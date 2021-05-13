In this Dec. 7, 1941, photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii. The remains of two brothers from La Porte, who were aboard the Oklahoma, have been identified almost 80 years later.
William Herman Trapp held the rank of Petty Officer Third Class and was also aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was bombed. The brothers will be buried together in June.
La PORTE — Two La Porte brothers who served in the Navy and were killed during the attack at Pearl Harbor will finally be laid to rest in June.
The Herald-Dispatch reported in December that the brothers, Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Harold F. Trapp, 24, and Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class William H. Trapp, 23, killed during World War II, were accounted for on Nov. 24, 2020.
