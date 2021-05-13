La PORTE — Two La Porte brothers who served in the Navy and were killed during the attack at Pearl Harbor will finally be laid to rest in June.

The Herald-Dispatch reported in December that the brothers, Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Harold F. Trapp, 24, and Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class William H. Trapp, 23, killed during World War II, were accounted for on Nov. 24, 2020.

