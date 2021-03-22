MICHIGAN CITY — Facemasks, social distancing and the absence of handshakes were a few unusual quirks in this year’s National Honor Society induction at Michigan City High School.

But masks and a smaller crowd didn’t dampen the pride and enthusiasm of family and friends who attended the March 16 ceremony honoring 48 outstanding MCHS juniors and seniors for their academic excellence and leadership, according to district spokeswoman Betsy Kohn.

