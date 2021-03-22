This year’s 48 inductees lowered their facemasks briefly to pose for this group photo after the ceremony with Superintendent Dr. Eason-Watkins (back row, far left), NHS Advisor Judy Kovalcik (back row, center), and MCHS Principal Julie Fregien (back row, far right).
Inductee Charlotte Bartlett receives her National Honor Society insignia pin and certificate from NHS advisor Judy Kovalcik.
Photos provided / MCHS
NHS President Michael Lakin reads inductee names as they cross the stage to sign the official chapter register.
Photo provided / MCHS
This year’s 48 inductees lowered their facemasks briefly to pose for this group photo after the ceremony with Superintendent Dr. Eason-Watkins (back row, far left), NHS Advisor Judy Kovalcik (back row, center), and MCHS Principal Julie Fregien (back row, far right).
MICHIGAN CITY — Facemasks, social distancing and the absence of handshakes were a few unusual quirks in this year’s National Honor Society induction at Michigan City High School.
But masks and a smaller crowd didn’t dampen the pride and enthusiasm of family and friends who attended the March 16 ceremony honoring 48 outstanding MCHS juniors and seniors for their academic excellence and leadership, according to district spokeswoman Betsy Kohn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.