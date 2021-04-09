MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School Music Department has announce results from the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Virtual Solo and Ensemble Festival in March, in which several students performed well.
In the Choral competition, Group I students receiving Gold awards included Kayla Campbell, Bella Garcia, Makalinn Jenks, Delaina Adams, Gwen Sardon, Michael Lakin, Rachel Sutor, Savannah Holley and Isabelle Eaton. Group I student Raen Stansil received Silver.
