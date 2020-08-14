SPRINGFIELD TWP. — A young bicycle rider was airlifted to a hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in rural Springfield Township; and police found the car involved at a nearby home.
About 9:14 p.m. Thursday, La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies Micah Hatley and Wade Wallace were dispatched to the 6000 North block of CR-400W, where a 911 caller reported a a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist.
The officers found the injured juvenile lying on the ground on CR-400W, but the vehicle involved in the crash had driven away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators determined the bicyclist had been riding northbound on CR-400W and was struck from behind by a northbound passenger vehicle, police said.
The vehicle was later located and impounded by deputies after it was found parked at a residence on CR-500W, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The cyclist suffered an upper body injury and was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation and no further information was being released as of Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Adam Hannon at 219-326-7700, ext. 2405 or ahannon @lcso.in.gov.
Assisting at the scene were Trail Creek and Long Beach police, Springfield and Center township volunteer fire departments, La Porte County EMS and Memorial MedFlight.
