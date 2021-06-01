Map shows boundaries of the Rolling Prairie sewer project, Phase II of which is expected to be complete in August. A public meeting on the project for those seeking to hook up will be conducted Saturday at the Kankakee Fire Department.
ROLLING PRAIRIE — The La Porte County Regional Sewer & Water District is hosting an informational session for homeowners and contractors planning to hook up to new sanitary sewer system in Rolling Prairie.
The current construction is Phase II of the project, according to Jennifer Ransbottom, district administrator.
