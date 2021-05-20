La PORTE — Face masks for county employees and patrons in county buildings has moved to an advisory level.
On Wednesday, the La Porte County Board of Commissioners approved revised operating procedures for county employees and buildings regarding COVID-19.
Per the modification to the county’s COVID-19 employee operations policy, the masking requirement for all employees and patrons in county buildings is lifted and has become an advisory.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Commission president Rich Mrozinski.
“We went from mandating masks to masks being an advisory nature. I know that I will still be using mine. I think we’re asking folks to use good sense and be practical,” Commissioner Sheila Matias said.
County courts, however, will continue to require masks for any litigants or their counsel in or near the courtrooms.
Additionally, the sheriff will continue to have authority to take necessary virus mitigation measures inside the secure areas of the La Porte County Jail as he and the jail commander deem necessary and prudent.
Matias noted that only around 40 percent of people in La Porte County are vaccinated.
“We’re urging people to get vaccinated if they feel comfortable doing so. There’s lots of reasons – health issues – that they may not be able to. We are trying to get our numbers down. It is troubling that we have not cracked the case,” she said.
Companies and businesses, according to Matias, are still encouraged to require masks in their place of business. “It is certainly their right to do so,” she said.
Also Wednesday, a resolution permitting the Board of Commissioners and any county advisory boards or committees to conduct Zoom meetings under the rules set by Public Law 88-2021 passed 2-1.
Commissioner Joe Haney voted against the resolution and voiced concerns that there was a potential for abuse.
“The state recently passed a bill requiring certain local officeholders to be in office a reasonable amount of time per month,” he said.
“Kind of looking at that and looking at this, I do have concerns that there’s a potential for abuse here as how this is written to have someone present for a two-hour meeting and then be gone wherever for the other 96 days. I don’t think I could support something like this that gives that kind of latitude,” Haney said.
County Attorney Shaw Friedman explained that board members can only do two consecutive meetings by electronic means before having to be back in person. Members also cannot attend more than 50 percent of the meetings in a calendar year by electronic means.
“I think some of those concerns were discussed even in committee about how do we limit unavailability,” Friedman said “I think the idea was, many of the legislatures saw that it was good to be able to have this option. It does count on a degree of good faith by the members of a given board.”
Mrozinski and Matias voted in support of the resolution. Mrozinski said he had discussed the matter of electronic meetings at length with area legislators.
“The state legislature has vetted this,” Mrozinski said. “There’s a lot of abuse in other counties – not in this county. That’s why they came up with it.”
Matias said the use of technology has increased access.
“Those are the silver linings of the pandemic,” Matias said. “We are all able to attend many more meetings than if we were driving in our cars trying to get somewhere.
“It’s more environmentally friendly as well because we’re not burning gas to get to a meeting and then jumping back in the car and getting to another meeting.”
Electronic meetings, Matias said, have opened government, rather than being a limitation.
“It’s allowed our citizens to see more of what’s going on, to participate more. Our department heads, I think, are much more active because they’re able to make dinner for their family and jump on a meeting,” Matias said.
“I’ve had conversations with members of the council and with vendors, we do it on a Zoom meeting,” Mrozinski added. “We put it together and we do it the next day. We settle issues to move forward right on the spot. It’s been a great tool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.