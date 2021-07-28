Plans are for the mansion to reopen for the holiday season this year, but work will continue for the next three years from January through March of each, with the mansion closed to the public during those periods.
The Barker Mansion will reopen late this fall after an extensive renovation process, which included the restoration of Mr. Barker’s Room.
One of the major parts of the renovation project was a complete upgrade of the mansion’s 120-year-old electrical wiring, along with new fire, security and HVAC systems.
A new bluestone patio and tent are being added to allow for outdoor events in rain or shine, and the garden is being restored to the original 1910 plan by landscape architect Jens Jensen.
The Bridal Room, one of the popular spots on tours of the mansion, is also being fully renovated to its original condition.
