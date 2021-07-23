LONG BEACH — A suicidal woman – who drove her SUV into Lake Michigan after abandoning her daughter along a roadside – was rescued by police in Long Beach on Friday morning, but not without a struggle.

About 7:45 a.m. July 23, Long Beach Police, the Long Beach Fire Department and La Porte County EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Chastleton Drive and Lakeshore Drive for an accident with injuries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.