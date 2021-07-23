Workers from Woodruff and Sons, along with Cloverleaf Garage, remove a car from Lake Michigan on Friday morning after a suicidal woman drove off Lakeshore Drive into the water, according to Long Beach Police.
When officers first arrived, the 2016 Mazda CX5 SUV was drifting out into deeper water. Officers had to break a window and remove the non-compliant woman, who had been reported as suicidal by Porter County authorities.
Photos provided / Long Beach Police
LONG BEACH — A suicidal woman – who drove her SUV into Lake Michigan after abandoning her daughter along a roadside – was rescued by police in Long Beach on Friday morning, but not without a struggle.
About 7:45 a.m. July 23, Long Beach Police, the Long Beach Fire Department and La Porte County EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Chastleton Drive and Lakeshore Drive for an accident with injuries.
