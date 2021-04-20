La PORTE — With La Porte County back in the orange advisory level for COVID-19 spread risk, La Porte officials are continuing to encourage the public to get vaccinated.
La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody addressed the county’s spike in COVID-19 cases at both Monday’s City Council meeting and Tuesday’s Board of Public Works meeting.
“We see what’s happening in the state of Michigan. We’re right along the border and our numbers are going up quickly,” he said.
“I think we’ve only had 25 percent of the county vaccinated.”
City Attorney Nick Otis noted that there has been a recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the age 40 and under range.
“We are seeing something of an uptick in positivity, but we’ve not had a death in over a month in La Porte County,” Otis said. “(There are) people 40 and under and they’re ending up in the hospital.”
Dermody encouraged the public, whether they reside in the county or the city, to take advantage of the vaccination opportunities.
“I want to give thanks to La Porte County, they have done a marvelous job with their vaccination program,” Dermody said. “We have vaccines available throughout the city of La Porte. If people aren’t sure about how to register, we have access because we’re always asked, ‘Do you have some arms?’”
Anyone needing help finding a vaccine, said Dermody, can contact the city for assistance.
“People that need a vaccine, want a vaccine, call us at 219-362-0151 here at City Hall, private message me. We’re lining up arms whenever we can because truly, in my belief, the only way we’re through this is to have people vaccinated for the future.”
Otis and Dermody also credited Annette Loeffler with fielding the city’s vaccination requests.
“Annette, every day, is calling people non-stop to get vaccines. When the mayor gets a call, she’s the person doing it,” Otis said.
Dermody praised FEMA, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and the state for bringing La Porte’s first drive-thru vaccination clinic to the city last week. Dermody said more than 1,400 people were vaccinated.
“None of that would have happened without the glue, our chief of staff, Annette Loeffler. Annette made sure everything moved so smoothly,” Dermody said.
The clinic, which offered the Pfizer vaccine, will return on May 4-8 for second shots.
Since La Porte is the only Indiana county in the orange, Dermody said they asked FEMA and the state to stay an extra week, but they had previous commitments.
Future goals, said Dermody, are to extend vaccinations to La Porte’s manufacturing plants and apartment complexes.
“This is only the beginning. We’re not done yet. Our goal is to get into our partners that are manufacturers and somehow get vaccines on site at the manufacturing location.
“As well, hopefully at apartment complexes where they have a number of people we can hopefully vaccinate on site. We’re not trying to be political; we’re just trying to make sure people have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” he said.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, La Porte City Hall is expected to remain closed to the public through May.
“I think you’re going to see from a City Hall perspective, continuing to keep ... City Hall closed through the month of May while this works itself through,” Dermody said.
City meetings, however, will continue to be held at City Hall with limited capacity. Additionally, City Council, Board of Works and Redevelopment Commission meetings are broadcast on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Dermody noted that anyone who needs to do business in City Hall can do so via the building’s drive-thru and drop box.
Councilwoman Karyl Machek-Feikes said the drive-thru has helped a lot during the pandemic.
“In my profession we deal with the city engineer a lot and there’s a lot of stuff I can do through the drive-thru,” Machek-Feikes said. “I’m all for keeping city hall safe, closed for another month. Let’s get through this. Let’s get vaccinated.”
The city’s employees, said Dermody, have also tried to set a standard by wearing masks.
“We all have our personal beliefs on that. It’s not political in my mind. I don’t like wearing them any more than anybody else. I don’t want to be responsible for making somebody else sick,” Dermody said.
