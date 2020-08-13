Dunes as important to region as port
I am responding to the article, “Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor Marks 50 Years of Connecting Area to the World” published in the News-Dispatch (July 25-26, 2020). The article gives an extensive timeline of the history of the Port of Indiana.
I was rather disappointed the article failed to mention that construction of the Port of Indiana was a key part of the compromise to the legislation authorizing the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore (now Indiana Dunes National Park).
If powerful industrial interests had gotten their way, the Indiana Dunes State Park and National Park we enjoy today would never have existed. We owe the creation of our national park to the perseverance, courage and dedication of Dorothy Buell, first president of the Save the Dunes Council, Illinois U.S. Sen. Paul Douglas, and many other activists.
They launched petition drives, lobbied legislators, and organized protests and marches. The Save the Dunes Council especially wanted to preserve the Central Dunes because they were some of the most unspoiled of all the dunes ecosystems. The Central Dunes were removed to make way for the former Bethlehem Steel plant and the Port of Indiana.
The Indiana Dunes are unsung wonders of our natural world. They have globally-rare ecosystems and help tell the story of biological and geological evolution on our planet. The Indiana Dunes are just as important to the economic vitality of our region as the steel mills and the Port of Indiana.
Phillip J. Budrick
Town of Pines
Assume responsibility for your actions
Adam Bray pleaded guilty to drug and weapon charges. And Ron Meer had the nerve and tenacity to accuse the La Porte County Drug Task and prosecutor John Lake of conspiring to have his stepson arrested as a means of retaliation.
Ron Meer should not blame the Drug Task Force or prosecutor for his stepson's misdoings. He has no one to blame but himself. Adam Bray must assume full responsibility for his actions.
Mike Voisinet
Michigan City
