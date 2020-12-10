INDIANAPOLIS — The first batches of coronavirus vaccine could arrive in Indiana next week if emergency approval is granted by the FDA.
Indiana is scheduled to receive about 55,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine next week if it gains the Food and Drug Administration’s expected authorization for emergency use, according to Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state health department’s chief medical officer.
The first vaccine doses will be shipped to five hospitals around the state: Community Hospital in Munster, Clark Memorial in Jeffersonville, Deaconess in Evansville, IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis, and Parkview in Fort Wayne.
Those hospitals were picked for geographic diversity and their ability to provide the ultracold storage needed for the vaccine, Weaver said.
A U.S. government advisory panel convened Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer’s vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.
The meeting of outside advisers to the FDA represents the next-to-last hurdle before the expected start of the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel’s recommendation, shots could begin within days.
Indiana’s plan calls for some 400,000 healthcare workers to make up the first wave of those receiving shots during December.
That includes doctors, nurses, dentists, first responders, laboratory workers and medical students. The vaccinations will be performed at 50 hospitals statewide, including Franciscan Health Michigan City.
The state is hoping to get vaccinations started as soon as possible as cases, deaths and hospitalizations have skyrocketed, and a new surge from the Thanksgiving holiday is feared to begin soon.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday announced that 6,604 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings the state total to 404,935 confirmed cases following corrections to the state dashboard.
Another 96 deaths were also reported, bringing the toll statewide to 6,302 confirmed and 301 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, 39 new cases were reported, along with 2 more deaths, bringing the county totals to 5,817 cases and 112 deaths, according to ISDH. The county’s 7-day positivity rate was 12.7 percent for all tests reported, and 21.6 percent for unique individuals tested.
The health department’s daily update also showed 3,221 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday at Indiana’s hospitals.
Hospitals will have to postpone elective surgeries starting next week to free up hospital capacity under an order Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Wednesday in light of the recent steep increases in serious coronavirus illnesses.
And in Indianapolis, the top lawmaker in the Indiana House has tested positive for COVID-19 and has had mild symptoms, his office said Thursday.
Republican House Speaker Todd Huston of Fishers received the test result Wednesday and is quarantining at home. His office said Huston, 48, hasn’t been at the Statehouse within the past week or had recent contact with other legislators or staffers.
“I will continue quarantining at home and taking all necessary precautions,” Huston said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to work when it’s safe to do so.”
The Republican-dominated Legislature is scheduled to begin its 2021 session on Jan. 4, with debates expected over Gov. Eric Holcomb’s use of state emergency powers law to impose business restrictions during the pandemic.
Huston has advocated the use of face masks, but hasn’t supported requiring lawmakers to wear them while conducting legislative business.
