A La Porte man was killed when the SUV he was driving collided with a semi truck late Thursday morning in rural Scipio Township. The driver of the larger truck was hospitalized with injuries suffered in the crash.
SCIPIO TWP. — One driver was killed and the other injured when a semi truck and an SUV collided near Kingsbury on Thursday morning.
According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies Justin Phillips and David Francis responded about 9:05 a.m. to a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of CR-400S and CR-150W in rural Scipio Township, just west of Kingsbury.
