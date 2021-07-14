An Indiana State Police squad car is lifted onto a tow truck after being badly damaged when it was rear-ended by another vehicle early Wednesday on I-80 / 94 in Gary. The trooper was out of the car checking on another crash and was not injured.
The driver of the vehicle that struck an ISP squad car had to be extricated from her vehicle, which was on fire, before being taken to a hospital. The East Chicago woman is being investigated for driving while intoxicated, according to police.
Photos provided / Indiana State Police
GARY — An Indiana State Trooper trooper avoided injury when his squad car was rear-ended by a vehicle while stopped along I-80/94 in Gary early Wednesday.
About 2:30 a.m., troopers were investigating a single-vehicle crash near the 12 mile-marker, and Trooper Riley Hieb had parked his 2021 Dodge Charger on the inside westbound shoulder with its emergency lights fully activated, according to a statement from ISP.
