GARY — An Indiana State Trooper trooper avoided injury when his squad car was rear-ended by a vehicle while stopped along I-80/94 in Gary early Wednesday.

About 2:30 a.m., troopers were investigating a single-vehicle crash near the 12 mile-marker, and Trooper Riley Hieb had parked his 2021 Dodge Charger on the inside westbound shoulder with its emergency lights fully activated, according to a statement from ISP.

