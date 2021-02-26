INDIANAPOLIS – State health officials say Indiana continues to make progress in vaccinating homebound residents for COVID-19 through a whole-community approach to reaching the vulnerable.
"The Homebound Hoosiers vaccination program is helping communities across the state by identifying residents who are unable to leave their homes and utilizing the vast EMS network to visit and administer vaccines," according to Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration.
Participants must meet current eligibility requirements for the vaccine, must be physically unable to visit a vaccination clinic, and not have family or friends to help them register and travel to a site.
To address the gap, Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging (16 regions in Indiana), the FSSA, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Indiana State Department of Health are registering these people separately and directing resources to ensure they are prioritized for vaccination, according to Sullivan.
Any available vaccines in those communities are then routed to a participating EMS agency to visit the home, administer the vaccine and monitor for adverse reactions.
"The EMS system is the perfect partner for this program because it operates 24/7 across Indiana," said Dr. Michael Kaufmann, medical director for Indiana EMS. "Personnel are highly trained members of the community and can serve an important role in reaching this critical population of Hoosiers."
As of Wednesday, more than 1,200 Indiana residents have been registered in the Homebound Hoosiers portal.
To get on the list for in-home vaccinations, contact your local Area Agency on Aging by calling 800-986-3505 or visit the AAA regional map for contact information.
A resident is eligible if he/she meets other requirements, needs special transportation or assistance to leave the home, or has a medical condition that prohibits leaving the home.
The rate of in-home vaccinations will increase once vaccination supplies increase in the coming weeks, Kaufmann said. In addition, EMS agencies are working to identify personnel to administer vaccines to the homebound in addition to their regular emergency response duties.
The Homebound Hoosier program has gained regional and national attention as a model for success in vaccinating homebound residents, Sullivan said.
"FEMA and the CDC have contacted the IDHS, which includes Indiana EMS, to discuss the program and how to mimic it in other states," she said.
"Nothing to do with this pandemic fits into a nice, neat box. We've had to be nimble and creative to approach this vaccination effort as quickly and strategically as possible."
The partnership to vaccinate the homebound is "another community solution to an important gap we've identified along this journey," Sullivan added.
The program continues the ongoing commitment to community paramedicine, a national initiative designed to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing healthcare services, she said.
"The paramedicine concept is built around the idea that EMS providers, those treating and seeing patients every day in the field, are well-equipped to provide preventative care, connect patients to resources and better connect them to quality healthcare options."
Steps in the Homebound Hoosiers vaccination process include:
- Homebound individual registers with the local AAA
- Local health departments identify and locate available vaccine
- Individual is contacted to set up appointment
- Vaccine is administered, followed by on-site monitoring
- EMS personnel provides checklist and complete documentation
- Second vaccine is scheduled on-site
