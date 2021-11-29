MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Park Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes a presentation on the first draft of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 5-year Master Plan (2022-2026). A public input session will follow the presentation. The plan will be available for final public review and comment at www.emichigancity.com or at the Park Office from Dec. 2-14. The agenda also includes project updates, statements of qualifications for the Old Bandstand Preservation Project, an agreement for zoo retaining wall repair, a superintendent’s report and finance report.
