La Porte County Career and Technical Education Director Delincia Smith, left, Franciscan Manager of Education Services Carrie Kooy, second from right, and A.K. Smith Career Center Health Science teacher Quinella Jackson greet Michigan City High School students prior to the start of their clinical rotations on Oct. 18.
Photos provided / MCAS
Sarah Jones, Franciscan Health vice president and chief nursing officer, briefs A.K. Smith Career Center Health Science students from MCHS prior to the start of clinical rotations last week.
Franciscan Manager of Education Services Carrie Kooy and Craig Menninga, director of Diagnostic Imaging for Franciscan Health Michigan City, speak to students during their clinical rotations.
Jackson, Jones, Smith and Kooy greet students from La Porte and New Prairie high schools as they enter Franciscan for clinical rotations last week.
MICHIGAN CITY – Students studying Health Sciences at the A.K. Smith Career Center are getting first-hand exposure to a wide variety of medical career paths, thanks to a new partnership between Franciscan Health and Michigan City Area Schools.
Through the partnership, Health Science II students will visit Franciscan Health Michigan City three days a week for six weeks during each grading period, rotating among numerous departments for observation alongside Franciscan nurses, physicians and specialists.
