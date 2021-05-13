INDIANAPOLIS — Eager to raise Indiana’s lagging vaccination rate, state health officials are now allowing residents aged 12 and older to be eligible to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
The CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine for this age group Wednesday, following the FDA’s expansion of its Emergency Use Authorization.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use in individuals younger than 18.
The state announcement, which came in tandem with the federal advisory, offers hope that the next school year will present a return to normal, although State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box noted the state has no plans to mandate the vaccine for anyone, including students.
“The Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 and was well tolerated by adolescents participating in clinical trials,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.
“This vaccine is the next step toward getting back to normal for children who have missed out on so much over the past year, including school and extracurricular activities.”
Those who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they are a close contact of a positive case unless they develop symptoms, she said. “That is welcome news for both children and parents.”
To find a vaccination clinic that offers the Pfizer vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that lists Pfizer as an option, or call 211. An adult must accompany a child age 12-15 and parental consent is required for minors.
As of Wednesday, 30 Indiana counties were without Pfizer vaccine sites, according to Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state health department’s chief medical officer. Health departments in those counties were expected to receive doses Thursday.
“We all want that normalcy, and the best way to get there is to increase the number of people who are fully vaccinated,” Weaver said.
In Michigan, the Berrien County Health Department announced it would begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for the younger age group starting next week.
“We urge all families to strongly consider vaccinating their adolescents over the age of 12 as soon as possible,” said Nicki Britten, the department’s health officer.
“Vaccination amongst this age group is crucial to reduce COVID-19 transmission in our community. Not only does this vaccine provide excellent protection against the virus, but fully vaccinated people have the added benefit of not needing to quarantine if there are future exposures.”
Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining following a spike in late April, although the number of admissions each day is still more than 100, Box said.
Health officials attributed some of the new hospitalizations to the state’s proximity to Michigan, which in recent weeks has been a national hotspot for infections and hospitalizations.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s weekly tracking map showed three of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan were at the second-riskiest orange level – including La Porte County. One other nearby county, Marshall, also has an orange rating, while 10 other northern Indiana counties have the next highest yellow rating.
Virus variants have increased “significantly” over the past two weeks, representing nearly 42 percent of Indiana’s most recently sequenced samples, Box said. Indiana has reported almost 1,900 coronavirus variant cases as of Wednesday.
On Thursday, the health department reported 900 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state total to 732,692. Five more deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 13,033 confirmed and 417 probable deaths.
There were 29 new cases and one death reported in La Porte County, raising the local totals to 11,970 infected and 212 dead, according to ISDH. The 7-day all-test positivity rate was 11.9 percent and the rate for unique individuals tested was 18.4%.
About 40 percent of Indiana residents who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have been fully immunized, according to state health officials, up from 33 percent two weeks ago. As of Thursday, 4,696,852 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,470,237 first doses and 2,226,615 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
But the average number of people receiving shots has declined from almost 56,000 a day in mid-April to fewer than 32,000, and Weaver said Indiana administered roughly 19 percent fewer vaccine doses last week compared to the previous week.
Indiana ranks 41st of the 50 states according to percentage of total population that has been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
Unvaccinated people account for 99.3 percent of Indiana’s coronavirus cases, and health officials said vaccination rates must improve.
“We’re working on those who have been on the fence or who remain hesitant, and we’re doing that one shot at a time,” Box said. “We have made incredible progress as a state in our fight against this pandemic, but we still have a journey ahead of us and we don’t want to give up any ground.”
Indiana hospitals reported 851 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday – a drop from the more than 1,000 a day earlier this month, but still above the average 600 a day in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.