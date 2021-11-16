Music director honored as La Porte County Symphony Orchestra opens season
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigating threat to MCHS
- Michigan City woman whose car was struck by stolen vehicle in police chase faces daunting recovery
- Middle schooler arrested in connection with shooting threats against Michigan City schools
- The kick Is good!: Oleksiuk's double overtime field goal sends Michigan City to the semistate
- Michigan City Police seek help identifying suspect
- Suspect and another driver seriously injured when Michigan City Police pursuit ends in crash
- Michigan City man accused of beating, choking woman will not be tried due to court error
- No blizzard for Northwest Indiana, but first snow of season likely this weekend
- Federal court asked to reverse Indiana courts' rulings that Lake Michigan shoreline is public
- Long Beach resident and presidential hopeful to sign books in Michigan City
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Michigan City Common Council votes against helping low-income residents weatherize homes (2)
- Can't stop 'em: Wolves score 34 second-half points; maul Mishawaka for sectional title (1)
- Letters for Nov. 10 (1)
- The kick Is good!: Oleksiuk's double overtime field goal sends Michigan City to the semistate (1)
- Triple threat Tigers: LaCrosse guard trio sparks head-turning win over Michigan City (1)
Recent Comments
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Awesome job Wolves! Semi-State at Ames . . . Go Wolves!
-
Phil Hannon said:
The Tigers should be proud. They played like a team and won a hard fought battle.
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Great win Wolves, now let's turn the tables on Valpo at Ames on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.